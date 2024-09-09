WA program gets $35 million to help low-income students going to college

Funding is coming to a program supporting students from low-income families in Washington state who want to go on to college or postsecondary education.

The GEAR UP program has received a $35 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education for the next seven years of operation. GEAR UP stands for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs.

Marcie Mills, GEAR UP director for the Washington Student Achievement Council, explained the rationale behind the program.

“When you come from a low-income family or a family that doesn’t have that college going experience, navigating that process can be really difficult,” Mills observed. “So, the desire is there, the interest is there, but they won’t necessarily know or understand the steps that it takes to achieve that.”

GEAR UP has been in operation since 1999. It supports students starting in seventh grade through their first year of postsecondary education. The program helps about 6,800 students each year, according to the Washington Student Achievement Council.

Eligible students can receive up to $800 in scholarships. Mills pointed out the program provides a range of services and her office has found which services have the greatest effect.

“We provide college visits, we include family members in that whenever possible, we provide a lot of workshops during the school day,” Mills outlined. “We definitely provide financial aid information and counseling to students and families.”

Mills noted GEAR UP is focusing on 13 rural school districts with funding to hire staff who work with students and families and the program will provide technical support.

“Our small rural districts really are so under resourced compared to the larger districts, who also have needs,” Mills acknowledged. “But in comparison, quite often a rural school might not even have a full-time counselor.”

– By Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service