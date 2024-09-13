Washington State Ferries to host online meetings Sept. 24-25

Washington State Ferries (WSF) is sponsoring two virtual public meetings Sept. 24 and Sept. 25. The virtual gatherings will include a question-and-answer session with WSF directors and decision-makers, who will also provide the latest information on summer travel, crewing and service reliability.

Participants will need to register before the online meetings scheduled for noon Tuesday, Sept. 24, and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Each public meeting will cover the same material and is designed to give participants the option to join the meeting that best fits their schedule. Meeting participants will be able to ask questions and provide comments ahead of time. After the meetings, video recordings will be available online on WSF’s community participation page.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest access, visit the state’s drive-in WiFi hotspot location finder.