Woodway Town Council to discuss traffic calming measures Sept. 16

Among the items scheduled for the Woodway Town Council’s Monday, Sept. 16 meeting is an update on the city’s traffic calming efforts. The council will discuss next steps related to possible additional stop signs, speed cushions and considerations for lowering the speed limit.

Other items on the agenda include the second-quarter 2024 financial report and the 2025 budget process.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Town Hall (23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway) and will be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 357 186 516#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.