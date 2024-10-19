19th annual Edmonds Halloween Howl scheduled for Oct. 12

Off-Leash Area Edmonds has scheduled its 19th annual Halloween Howl for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the off-leash Edmonds dog park at Marina Beach Park. Costume judging for dogs and dog-human combinations is at 1 p.m.
In addition to Best in Show, there will be three prize winners in the following categories: Most Original, Scariest or Funniest, and Best Human and Dog Combo.
Edmonds Animal Control will also be there. For any Edmonds resident who hasn’t yet purchased a dog license, the nonprofit OLAE will buy it for you duringthe event.
Vendors and donations are also accepted for the silent auction. For more information, contact o.l.a.e@comcast.net.
