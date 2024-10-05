2014 state champion soccer team, 10 other athletes inducted into EWHS Athletic Hall of Fame

More than 200 athletes, coaches, teachers and community supporters packed the Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Great Hall Wednesday evening to honor the 2024 inductees into the Edmonds-Woodway Athletic Hall of Fame.

The inductees included a long-time community contributor and a heralded wrestling coach, as well as individual athletes who excelled across multiple sports and a state championship soccer team. The inductees’ achievements span six decades.

The gala was kicked off by Tyler Geving, EWHS Athletic Director. In his fourth year at Edmonds-Woodway, he stated he was happy to see the large turnout and was delighted by the community support that the school’s athletic department continually receives. He then turned the microphone over to Edmonds School District Athletic Director Angie McGuire.

As athletic director, McGuire supports sports programs at each of the district’s four comprehensive high schools. She is also the EWHS Hall of Fame committee chair. She set the tone for the evening, saying that everyone was welcome at EWHS. She emphasized that every current and past student is an important part of a large supportive family, regardless of whether they attended one of the original high schools or the combined high school that was built in 1990. She thanked everyone for coming, with a special note to those who traveled long distances to attend.

McGuire also thanked the Hall of Fame committee members for their work in the selection process, and the Edmonds Booster Club for their contributions. A large shout-out was also given to Caffe Ladro as a major supporter, as they provided all the food and beverages for the event.

McGuire then recounted how she and Jennifer Eklund had met for coffee (at Caffe Ladro) in 2012, when Eklund was the E-W Booster Club president and McGuire was the Edmonds-Woodway athletic director. Both had attended Edmonds High School, even though McGuire graduated from Edmonds-Woodway the first year the schools merged.

Both shared a passion for bringing back the history of both Edmonds and Woodway high schools, and preserving the ongoing history of EWHS. They continued to talk over the next few years and were able to get the first Hall of Fame off the ground in 2015.

A part of the early research done by McGuire included looking at other high school Hall of Fame programs, with a decision to pattern Edmonds-Woodway’s program after the one developed at Stanwood High School. Stanwood also had multiple high schools in its history and combined them all under one umbrella. Once McGuire saw how Stanwood had done it, she knew how to welcome all EHS, WHS and EWHS alums back and honor them in the EWHS Athletic Hall of Fame.

The resulting mission statement is: The Edmonds Woodway High School Athletic Hall of Fame exists to recognize and honor student athletes, coaches, teams and sports contributors for their achievements and/or contributions to the Edmonds High School, Woodway High School, and Edmonds-Woodway High School Athletics programs.

Following McGuire’s comments, an EWHS Hall of Fame video honoring all inductees — created by Jenna Curtis, an EWHS ASB Leadership Class member — was shown.

Bill Hull, a member of the selection committee and ceremony emcee, then began the induction process.

Hull introduced each inductee to the audience, recalling their amazing accomplishment. The inductee or their epresentative then spoke about their memories of what it was like when they were following their athletic pursuits in high school.

Three of the inductees were celebrated posthumously:

• Recognizing Mike Hanchett was Edmonds-Woodway wrestling coach Brian Alfi. He recounted his personal experiences and lessons learned from Hanchett, who was a wrestling coach at both Edmonds and Edmonds-Woodway High School for 30 years.

• Honoring Richard “Rusty” Wailes was Bob Ernst, the ex-rowing coach at the University of Washington. Ernst uncovered valuable information, recounting Wailes’ double Olympic gold medals in rowing at the Melbourne (1956) and Rome (1960) games. The gold medals — along with an undefeated record against Harvard while rowing for Yale — were just a few of Wailes’ accomplishments.

• Kim Schattenkirk, the mother of Jason Schattenkirk, reflected on how her son had found himself through swimming for Edmonds-Woodway High School and the South Snohomish County Dolphins swim team. Kim recounted that Jason had a large family of friends that he loved — both his teammates and the individuals he competed against. To this day Jason holds the oldest record still standing at EWHS — a 59.07 in the 100 meter breaststroke.

All of the inductees remarks included three consistent recollections and remembrances:

First, the overwhelming support from the school’s coaches and their own families who provided continuous support — encouraging them to work hard, while preparing them to be both physically and mentally strong regardless of the outcome.

Second, the life lessons learned while striving to be your best, while still playing first for each other, your team, your school and your community.

Third, the memories of the student body’s and community’s support. The large crowds and the enthusiasm their classmates and community had for their team endeavors is a lasting memory.

After each inductee spoke, they received their Hall of Fame plaque from EWHS Athletic Director Geving. Each plaque was inscribed with the inductee’s accomplishments and photo. The plaques will be hung in the Edmonds-Woodway Hall of Fame hallway alongside the previous 83 inductees.

John Harter

Community Contributor

Inducted 2024

● Attended Lincoln High School (Seattle) then University of Washington

● U.S. Army Veteran

● First Director of the Edmonds Boys Club 1968-73

● Founder of Edmonds Youth Club 1974-1976

● Founder of Sno-King Youth Club 1976

● Director of Edmonds Youth Club/Sno-King Youth Club 1974-1994

● Brought the “Everyone Gets to Play” model of recreational sports to Edmonds

● Impacted numerous athletes in the Edmonds community who went on to win district titles, state championships, and compete at the college level

● Created opportunities for youth to become trained officials in basketball & soccer

● Implemented Title IX at the youth level, creating opportunities for girls to compete in basketball, soccer, and softball starting in 1976

● Golden Acorn Recipient Chase Lake PTA 1974

● President of Edmonds Rotary 1984

● Member of Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club 1972-1978

● Edmonds Kiwanis 1974-1984

● Edmonds Chamber of Commerce 1974-1994

● Women’s Basketball Coach Edmonds Community College 1997-1999

Mike Hanchett

Edmonds High School, Class of 1972

Coach – Inducted 2024

● Multi-sport athlete participating in football, wrestling and track

● 3-year varsity letter-winner football

● 3-year varsity letter-winner wrestling

● 3-year varsity letter-winner track

● Member of 1970 Wesco Championship Wrestling Team

● Member of 1971 Wesco Championship Wrestling Team

● Member of 1972 Wesco Championship Wrestling Team

● Placed 5th in State 1971

● Wrestled at Washington State University 1972-1976

● Assistant Wrestling Coach Edmonds High 1979-1990

● Assistant Coach Edmonds-Woodway 1990-2000

● Head Wrestling Coach Edmonds-Woodway 2000-2009

● Helped coach 1988,1990, 2009 teams to Wesco Championships

● Retired from coaching in 2009 — after 29 years with the EHS/EWHS programs

● Coached 38 State Placers, six state finalists, one state champion

● Served on Washington State Wrestling Coaches Board

● Ambassador for the sport of wrestling — hosting cultural exchange teams and traveling with teams to Japan

Rusty Wailes

Edmonds High School, Class of 1954

Inducted 2024

● Multi-sport athlete participating in Basketball & Tennis

● 1954 Edmonds High Student Body President

● Eagle Scout and active in the Boys Scouts of America

● Earned full academic scholarship to Yale University

● Started rowing for the first time at Yale and studied Engineering

● Captain of Yale Rowing Team 1956

● Defeated Harvard four consecutive years at the Harvard-Yale Regatta

● Participated in 1956 Olympic Trials with Yale teammates – bested all other collegiate teams and set a world record of 5 minutes 52 seconds

● Olympic gold medal 1956 Melbourne, Australia Olympic Games in eight-oared boat

● Founding member Lake Washington Rowing Club – trained for 1960 Olympics

● Gold medal 1959 Pan American Games

● Olympic gold medal 1960 Rome Olympic Games in 4-oared boat – bested the Russians in the final 500 meters in a come-from-behind victory

● Inducted into the Yale Sports Hall of Fame and the National Rowing Hall of Fame

● Inducted to Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2014

● Passed away in 2002 while rowing with friends on Lake Washington

● Rusty’s name was adorned on two U.S. crew boats in the Athens Olympics 2004

Jim Kjolso

Edmonds High School, Class of 1962

Inducted 2024

● Multi-sport athlete in football & track

● 3-Year varsity letterman in football & track

● Wesco sprint 100 yard dash champion 1960

● Wesco 220 yard dash champion 1960

● AAU National Award Winner track 1960

● Metro League Sprint Champion – 100 yards 1961-1962

● Metro League Sprint Champion -220 yards 1961-1962

● Undefeated in 100 yards, 220 yards and 440 yards 1962 season

● State champion 220-yard dash 1962

● Held Edmonds High record for 100 & 220 dash

● Washington State Community College Sprint Champion 1963-1964

● Yakima Valley College record holder 100 yard (9.6) & 220 yard (21.2)

● Set five school records at YVC

● Attended Central Washington University 1965-1966

● NAIA State 100-yard dash champion 1965 & 1966

● Central Washington College record holder 100 & 220 yards

● Competed in National Indoor Championships 1966

● Competed in NAIA Outdoor Championships 1966

● Four-time NAIA National Medalist

● Taught and coached in Lake Washington School District 37 years

Karen Kvale

EHS 1982

Inducted 2024

● Multi-sport athlete participating in basketball, softball and tennis

● 3-year varsity letter-winner basketball and softball, one letter tennis

● 1st Team All Wesco basketball 1981 & 1982

● 1st Team All Wesco softball 1981 & 1982

● Varsity team captain in basketball, softball & tennis 1981-1982

● Led EHS Girls Basketball to first winning season in history 1981

● Leading scorer (15.5 PPG) – led 1981 basketball team to playoffs for first time

● Graduated as all-time leading scorer and single game record – 27 points

● Helped lead tennis to Wesco championship and state tournament appearance 1981

● Played softball and basketball at PLU 1984-1987

● First PLU softball player to receive All-American recognition

● Earned second team All-American honors PLU Softball in 1987

● Helped lead PLU softball to its first-ever trip to Nationals

● At shortstop, compiled a .978 fielding percentage, committing just two errors in 93 total chances, while hitting .424 and driving in 30 runs

● Received 1st-Team All-District Softball recognition three times

● Earned 1st-Team All Conference Softball honors four times

● Earned NAIA All-American Scholar Athlete honors junior and senior year

● Holds PLU softball career records for assists with 331 and fewest errors with 11

● PLU Basketball: Finished career 744 points in 87 games and ranking 10th on the career lists in field goal percentage

● Graduated UW Law School, 1990 – Practiced law from 1990-2001

● Faculty Member University of Tennessee-Chattanooga – School of Business Administration

● 1997-01: University of Chattanooga, Co-Head Coach

● 2002-21: University of Tennessee, Co-Head Coach

● 2022- Present: University of Tennessee Head Softball Coach

● University of Tennessee Record: 1,042-328-2 (current record)

● Coached eight trips to the Women’s College World Series (2005, 06’, 07’, 10’, 12’, 13’, 15’, 2023)

● Led 2023 team to National Semifinals at the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2013

● Named SEC Coach of the Year in 2023 & 2024 after winning back-to-back SEC regular season championships

Mark Cook

Woodway High School, Class of 1985

Inducted in 2024

● Undefeated College Place Junior High wrestling 1979-1980

● 4 time Wesco Conference Champion 1982,1983,1984,1985

● 3 time NW Regional Champion 1983,1984, 1985,

● State champion 1984 at 141 lbs

● Placed 2nd in State 1985 at 148 lbs

● Washington State Cultural Exchange team to Japan 1984

● Wrestled for Washington State University 1986-1987

● Wrestled for Eastern Washington University 1988

● Assistant Coach Burlington Edison High School 1990-1996

● Coached BEHS Back to Back State Championship Teams 1992-1993

● Assistant Coach Ridgefield High School, WA 2016-2018

● Assistant Coach View Ridge Middle School, WA 2019-2020

● Teacher Burlington Edison High School, WA 1990-2005

● Teacher and Coach Ridgefield High School, WA 2013-2020

● Teacher Catalina Foothills High School, AZ 2020 to Present

Jason Schattenkirk

Edmonds-Woodway High School, Class of 1994

Inducted 2024

● 4-year varsity letter winner swim

● 4-time State Swim Meet participant 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994

● Placed 7th in State in 200 medley relay 1992 (Urquhart, McAndrew, Clark, Schattenkirk)

● Placed 9th in State in 100 breaststroke, 14th in 400 Free 1992

● Placed 4th in State 100 breaststroke 1993

● Placed 2nd in State 200 yard medley relay (139.89) 1993 (Gigliotti, McAndrew, Urquhart, Schattenkirk)

● Led EWHS Swim Team to a 6th in State team finish 1993

● Set school record at the 100 breaststroke at State Regional Meet 1994

● Placed 1st at Edmonds District Meet in the 200 IM, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay, 100 backstroke 1994

● Seeded 7th entering 1994 State Swim Meet

● Swam fastest prelim time on Friday at State Meet – 59.27

● 4A State Champion 100 breastroke (59.27) 1994

● Placed 7th in State in the 200 medley relay 1994

● Led EWHS Swim Team to a 16th place finish 1994

● NISCA All American consideration time

● First individual state swim champion of the newly formed EWHS

● Qualified for Junior Nationals 1994

● National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association of America Top 16 Award 1994

● Swam on the South Snohomish County Dolphins (SSCD)

● SSC Dolphins: Tied 3rd all time 100 breaststroke (with Edmonds teammate Blake Miller 57.51)

● SSC Dolphins: 7th all time in the 200 breaststroke

● Attended California State University Bakersfield (CSUB) on a swimming scholarship.

● Region XII Championship Participant 1995

● Placed 4th in 100 breaststroke and 3rd in 200 breaststroke at Pacific Collegiate Swimming Conference Championship 1996

● Qualified for NCAA Division II Championships 1996

● Still holds EWHS 100 breaststroke school record (59.07) oldest record still standing

Jan Williamson

Edmonds-Woodway High School, Class of 1995

Inducted 2024

● Multi-sport athlete participating in bolleyball and basketball

● 2-year varsity letter-winner volleyball

● 2-year varsity letter-winner basketball

● Captain of varsity basketball & volleyball teams 1994

● Beat undefeated Bothell in first round of WesKing Volleyball Tournament – posting biggest tournament upset 1994

● Helped lead EWHS Volleyball Team to state tournament berth 1994

● Rowed at University of Washington 1995-1998

● Helped novice boat go undefeated as a freshman

● Helped Varsity 8 to an undefeated season 1997

● National Champion 1997 Varsity 8 Rowing Team

● First-ever NCAA sponsored Women’s National Championship

● First-ever NCAA Team National Championship for UW

● Herald Woman of the Year Finalist 1997

● National Champion 1998 National UW Rowing Team

● Inducted into Husky Hall of Fame 2008

● Varsity Eight honored as Pac 12 Varsity Eight of the Century 1997

Tiana Roma

Edmonds-Woodway High School, Class of 2004

Inducted 2024

● Multi-Sport athlete in volleyball, track & field, basketball

● 3 varsity letters in volleyball, 4 varsity Letters in track

● 2nd Team All-Wesco volleyball 2001

● 1st Team All-Wesco volleyball 2002, 2003

● 1st Team All-Area 2003, All-State 2003

● Holds school single season record: 49 solo blocks 2003

● Holds school career record: 126 solo career blocks

● 500 career kills, third highest in EW history

● WA State Volleyball Coaches Association’s East-West All-State series athlete 2004

● Placed 4th in state high jump 2001

● Placed 2nd in high jump at the NW District 4A Championship 2003

● 4A State Champion in high jump (5’6”) 2003

● Seattle Post-Intelligencer Track All-Stars 2003 and Top 10 Female Athlete 2003

● Wesco South High Jump Champion 2004

● District 1 4A High Jump Champion 2004

● Placed 2nd in state high jump 2004 (jump of 5-6 is #2 all time in EW History)

● Received the National Scholar/Athlete Award from the U.S. Army Reserve

● EWHS 2004 Female Student Athlete of the Year & ESD Scholar Athlete Honors

● Played volleyball at Western Washington University 2004-2008

● GNAC Freshman-of-the-Year 2005

● GNAC All-Conference Team 2006, 2007

● GNAC Academic All-Conference Team 2006, 2007, 2008

● Biology Student-Athlete Scholarship recipient 2007

● Honorable Mention All-American, First Team AVCA, Pacific Region All-Star 2007

● Helped lead WWU team to 2nd Place Finish at 2007 NAIA National Tournament

● Finished four-year career ranked fourth in attack percentage (.315), seventh in kills (1,049) and ninth in blocks (348)

Madison Schultz

Edmonds-Woodway High School, Class of 2016

Inducted 2024

● 2-Yyear varsity letter winner in soccer

● 1st Team All-Wesco Soccer 4A South 2012

● 1st Team All-Wesco Soccer 3A South 2014

● Second-Team All Area Soccer 2012

● First Team All Area Soccer 2014

● High school All-American selection in 2012, 2014, 2015

● WIAA State Athlete of the Week 2014

● Freshman season: scored 24 goals and had 11 assists 2012

● Played for U.S. Youth National Teams: U14, U15, and U17

● Represented the U.S. in prestigious tournaments, including the 2013 CONCACAF Championships and the 2014 Four Nations Cup

● Selected for the U-17 World Cup Team

● Junior Season: scored 32 goals over the final 17 games of the season and added three assists

● Scored a hat trick in the state semifinal win over No.1 seed Bellevue

● Scored seven goals in four state playoff games, including four in the team’s semifinal and state final matches

● State Championship 2014 Team Member – Forward

● Clinched the State Title over Southridge with a precision 23-yard left-footed strike to put the Warriors up 2-1

● Everett Herald’s Soccer Player of the Year 2014

● Seattle Times Star Times Selection 2014

● Earned scholarship to play soccer for the University of North Carolina Soccer 2016-2020

● Made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2016, scoring five game-winning goals, including three in the NCAA Tournament

● Earned ACC Offensive Player of the Week honors and played in all 25 games, finishing as the team’s fourth-leading scorer

● 2018 season scored three goals – two of which were game-winners – and an assist in the NCAA quarterfinals against UCLA

● At UNC solidified reputation as a clutch performer, with 7 of her 10 career goals being decisive in victories

● Edmonds-Woodway assistant soccer coach 2021-present

2014 EWHS Soccer Team State Champions

Team members: Gabby Clark MF/F, Ashleigh Fonson D, Hailey Hull MF, Melissa Long MF, Isabella Meagher D, Jaclyn Metz MF/D, Kia Mackey D, Alison Monroe MF, Savannah Norton, Rylee Peterson F, Reimi Pieters MF, Halle Porter D, Madison Schultz F, Ellie Shull F, Kiera Towell GK, Haley Tschohl MF, Sophie Zollman D

● 19-3-1 Season Record

● 9-2-1 League Record

● Wesco South Co-Champions

● 3A Northwest District One Champions

● 3A 2014 State Soccer Champions

● First-ever EWHS girls team State Championship

● Won 16 of their last 17 games

● Posted 3-straight shut-outs, outscoring opponents 5-0 on way to a District Title

● Defeated Auburn Mountainview 4-0 in State Opening Round

● Defeated #2 ranked Seattle Prep 2-1 in State Quarterfinals

● Defeated Bellevue 3-0 in State Semi-Finals

● Defeated Southridge 2-1 in State Championship match

● Team scored 16 goals in State Tournament, conceding just 2

● On the Season – scored 61 goals, only allowed 15

● All-Wesco 1st Team Selections: Gabby Clark, Ashleigh Fonson, Rylee Peterson, Madison Schultz, Keira Towell,

● All-Area First Team: Gabby Clark, Ashley Fonston, Hailey Hull, Madison Schultz, Kiera Towell

● Seattle Times Star Times: Madison Schultz, Kiera Towell

Head Coach: Bill LeCompte

Assistant Coaches: Carly MacKay, Tony Gilman

— By Byron Wilkes