2025 Snohomish County Master Gardener winter speaker series starts Jan. 17 in Everett

Take a break from the winter doldrums with the Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation’s 22nd annual Winter Speaker Series. The in-person lecture series features eight gardeners, authors and experts sharing their knowledge on a variety of gardening subjects.

All lectures will be at the Everett Station, Weyerhaeuser Room, 4th floor, 3201 Smith Ave., Everett. Cost is $20 for a single session at the door. More details can be found at www.gardenlectures.com. All proceeds go to the Master Gardener Foundation of Snohomish County, which supports the Snohomish County Master Gardener Program.

Jan. 17

Gardening with Early Ephemerals. Richie Steffen is the executive director for the Elisabeth C. Miller Botanical Garden with more than 35 years experience in the horticultural field. Books will be for sale.

Jan. 31

Layering for a Dynamic and Beautiful Garden, and Vines. Laura Watson is a lifelong gardener, garden writer and blogger who has created gardens on both coasts and always makes use of vines for vertical enhancement.

Feb. 7

Growing and Conserving New and Rare Ornamentals. Sue Milliken and Kelly Dodson, proprietors of Far Reaches Farm in Port Townsend, were featured in Pacific Horticulture and Martha Stewart Living. They are also contributing editors to Fine Gardening magazine.

Feb. 14

Rediscovering Peonies. Lore Sampson, a nurseryman’s daughter, propagator and small specialty nursery owner, will teach you how to select the right peonies and care for them.

March 7

Gardens for Birds. Candy Brown will talk about the importance of native plants, bird feeder and birdhouse selection, pesticides and predators. Bird photo cards will be for sale.

March 14

Wildflower Photography. Garden and native plant photographer Mark Turner is the co-author of Wildflowers of the PNW. Books will be for sale.

March 28

Garden Journeys: Before & After Transformations. Dee Montpetit specializes in maximizing each garden’s potential and creating beautiful outdoor spaces.

April 4

Myths and Gardening Folklore. Linda Chalker-Scott holds a Ph.D. in horticulture from Oregon State University. She is an ISA-certified arborist and WSU’s Extension Urban Horticulturist.

For more information, contact Ramona Henwood at 360-572-4230 or email her at ramonahenwood0@gmail.com.