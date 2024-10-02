2nd District Congressional candidates to participate in upcoming forums

Two candidates for the 2nd Congressional District — incumbent Democrat Rick Larsen and Republican challenger Cody Hart — will be participating in two upcoming forums in Snohomish County.
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m.
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Stanwood-Camano Board – Candidates & Issues Forum
Stanwood High School Performing Arts Center – 7400 272nd St. N.W., Stanwood
Monday, Oct. 14, 11:30 a.m.
Volunteers of America Western Washington – Carl Gipson Center’s Speaker Series
3025 Lombard Ave., Everett
