‘A fantastically fun party’: Edmonds Center for Arts celebrates successful Spotlight Gala and Benefit Concert

Celebrating the magic of live performance and the power of community impact, Edmonds Center for the Arts raised nearly $300,000 during its 2024 Spotlight Gala & Benefit Concert featuring star of stage and screen Renée Elise Goldsberry.

This year’s event represented a shift for the ECA’s main fundraiser, with its gala taking shape as a benefit concert that put the spotlight on a dynamic mainstage performance rather than a sit-down dinner and auction.

“ECA’s Spotlight Gala encapsulated our mission, giving us all an uplifting, phenomenal world-class performance; a celebration of community; inspiration for future generations and ourselves; and human connection through the power of the performing arts — and it was a fantastically fun party, too,” said ECA Executive Director Kathy Liu. “We continue to be blown away by the support from our community. We’re proud be in a region that strongly values the arts, and we remain so grateful to everyone who contributes to our success, from our gala leadership and everyone who made a donation through ticket purchases, charitable gifts and auction participation, to our incredible volunteers and staff who made the event so special.”

Gala guests enjoyed a pre-show cocktail hour featuring hors d’oeuvres hosted by Shubert Ho and Shooby Doo Catering and specialty cocktails from ECA friend and board member Niles Peacock and from Scratch Distillery. That was followed by an intimate, heartfelt concert with Tony and Grammy Award-winning actress and singer Goldsberry — all culminating in a confetti-filled standing ovation. Post-show, Diamond Level ticket holders participated in a private meet and greet with Elsberry, delighting in dessert, photo ops, and reveling in her stunning performance.

The evening also featured remarks from Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen, ECA and Edmonds Public Facilities District Board Presidents Lindsay Geyer and Ray Liaw, and local arts and cultural champion Rick Steves. Steves gave an impassioned speech about the value of the arts in our community, sharing words he read nearly 20 years ago, when Edmonds decided to save the former high school and transform it into a community performing arts center – what is now Edmonds Center for the Arts.

“…That original investment has become a gift that keeps on giving, contributing to the metabolism of our town. Breathing in and breathing out… almost nightly – people, culture, connections, arts… Here’s to each person here who is part of that commitment to community and high culture in our beautiful town,” Steves said.

The annual Spotlight Gala is ECA’s biggest fundraiser of the season. All ticket levels included an unrestricted donation that will help strengthen ECA’s ability to increase access, opportunities and resources for the community through live performances, outreach and educational programming.

Next year’s Spotlight Gala and Benefit Concert will be Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Learn more about ECA’s events and programs at ec4arts.org.