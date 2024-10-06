A festive night at the Edmonds Waterfront Center gala

The Edmonds Waterfront Center’s annual fundraising gala drew an enthusiastic crowd of bidders Saturday night, who gave generously to support the center’s myriad multigenerational and multicultural programs.

During the event, the Waterfront Center recognized one of its members — Phyllis Gutierrez Kenney — with the Rose Cantwell Leadership Award. The award is named in honor of the late Rose Cantwell, who championed construction of the waterfront center. Presenting the award to Kenney was U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, an Edmonds resident who is Rose Cantwell’s daughter.

A former Washington state legislator who lives in Edmonds, Guitierrez Kenney serves on the Waterfront Center board. She also was co-chair of this year’s gala along with the board’s immediate past president, Karen Barnes.

— Photos by Teresa Wippel