Annual fall Edmonds Fishing Pier clean-up event Oct. 27

The 2024 Fall Edmonds Fishing Pier underwater scuba maintenance event will take place Sunday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Emerald Sea Dive Club, led by Matthew Shawhan, will lead a 15-person team of volunteer underwater scuba divers to remove and clean the debris underneath the Edmonds Fishing Pier.

Next to the pier visitor station will be a tent display featuring a community give-back of any valuables found during the previous event last spring. Fishing gear, hooks and fishing lures are the most common items to be given away at that time. There will also be a volunteer sign-up sheet for anyone interested in contributing their time to pick up litter along the shoreline. Shawhan will be at the tent display to answer any questions during this event.

To ensure the safety of the underwater scuba diver teams, portions of the pier will be closed as follows:

Southern half of the fishing pier: Closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northern half of the fishing pier: Closed from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The city thanks the Emerald Sea Dive Club for providing this volunteer service. Note that closure times are approximate. If you have any questions, contact Deputy Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Burley at shannon.burley@edmondswa.gov.