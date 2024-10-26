Arbor Day volunteers dig in to restore habitat in Edmonds parks

Traditionally celebrated in April, Arbor Day came late to Edmonds this year, as volunteer crews organized by Sound Salmon Solutions and the City of Edmonds pitched in at Pine Ridge and Hutt parks, planting native trees and shrubs to restore habitat and thereby benefit the community and wildlife.

“Today we’re putting in native plants that thrive under the shady tree canopy,” said volunteer Edmonds Parks Steward Jesse Langdon. The list includes snowberry, vine maple, red elderberry, Oregon grape and swordfern.

It’s all part of the city’s ongoing efforts to replace non-native invasive plants with native vegetation in city parks. Learn more about upcoming events like this and how you can participate at the Sound Salmon Solutions events web page here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel