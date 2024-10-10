Art Beat: Art, music and spooky fun

Hey, you ghouls! Come Art Stalk this month in downtown Edmonds.

A sampling of what you’ll find this month: Chris Minor at ArtSPOT, Erika Wurm at Cascadia Art Museum, Michele Campbell at Vie & Vin and an Art Fundraiser for the Edmonds Foodbank at Windermere Real Estate. More awaits.

Art all month long and Third Thursday Art Walk, 5 – 8 p.m., Oct. 17

Nothing is frightening about all the new art in downtown Edmonds. Twenty-three businesses around downtown have new featured art, and many will stay open for the Third Thursday Art Walk. Stop in to meet the artists.

There is a little bit of everything this month. From photography to fiber arts, prints to mixed media. You will surely come across something eerily amazing.

Chris Minor of My Dead Art makes his annual appearance at ArtSpot to feature his latest spooky Edmonds lino-cut print. Graphite has a pop-up show, “Tombstone,” to get you in the spirit (pun intended).

Group shows abound. Gallery North invites you to experience the “Beauty of the Northwest” with their invitational group show.

Windermere is hosting an Art Sale Fundraiser featuring various artists. All proceeds go to the Edmonds Food Bank.

Artists Connect Edmonds is the new featured show at the Frances Anderson Center in the EAF Gallery.

~ ~ ~ ~

Also, stop by the Edmonds Opera House from 6:30 -9:30 p.m. (515 Dayton St., Edmonds) for Big Band Night with Jake Bergevin & the Jazz Punishments. Listen to jazz at this cozy, free event during Artwalk Edmonds. Students and amateurs are invited to sit in with the Jazz Punishments Big Band members. Sponsored by JazzClubsNW, Jazz Colony and the Old Edmonds Opera House.

There is much more to discover, so come out, meet the artists and get inspired. Take a look at the show descriptions and walking map online.

~ ~ ~ ~

North Sound Church presents Tunes and Treats

7 – 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, North Sound Church, 201 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Join North Sound Church for another Jazz Night and a free evening of beautiful jazz music. Don’t forget to grab one of their yummy desserts.

~ ~ ~ ~

You are invited to a free screening of Join or Die

7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct 15, Bothell Lodge #124, International Order of Odd Fellows, 10116 N.E. 185th St., Bothell

How do we keep our country from falling apart? According to the award-winning documentary film Join Or Die, the answer may be found at your local Rotary chapter, bowling league, book club or Odd Fellows hall.

Based on the work of Harvard political scientist and author Robert Putnam of Bowling Alone, this film is a must-see for those involved in any local organization or regular activities and an opportunity for those looking for connections with their neighbors. By showcasing the impact of regularly coming together – from a group that explores Atlanta on bicycles to an Episcopal gathering place on a Michigan farm to the Waxahachie Odd Fellows Lodge – this film will uplift those who are part of community organizations and inspire those who aren’t.

That’s why the Bothell Odd Fellows Lodge members invite you to their hall to watch Join Or Die together in community. Afterward, enjoy refreshments and talk to each other, some Odd Fellows, some Masons, some Rotarians and other community members.

All are welcome, but donations are gratefully accepted to defray screening costs.

Odd Fellows have been the social heart of communities across America for more than 200 years. Bothell Lodge #124 has been meeting since 1892 and is the longest-continuously operating organization in Bothell. Clover Leaf Rebekah Lodge #54 was chartered in 1893. For more information, contact their secretary, Penny Curtis, at 206.235.3419.

~ ~ ~ ~

Photographer Christian Murillo presents his book Soul of the Skagit and selected photographs

6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Soul of the Skagit is the story of the Skagit River watershed, told through photography and writing. Murillo follows the river from its glaciers all the way to the river delta and the Salish Sea beyond. This 160-page story is filled with complex relationships between man and the natural world. More information about the author, his work and his photography can be found on his website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Join Friends of the Edmonds Library for “Spooky Stories!”

2 – 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, community meeting room at Edmonds Library, 650 Main St., Edmonds

Plan on joining Friends of the Edmonds Library for “Spooky Stories,” a Halloween family celebration.

“Spooky Stories” is an all-ages reading event featuring Edmonds community leaders reading stories that are sure to put you in the mood for Halloween.

Among the readers of “Spooky Stories” will be Edmonds Food Bank CEO Casey Davis, Edmonds Book Shop Owner Michelle Bear, Edmonds City Councilmembers Jenna Nand and Will Chen, President of Friends of Edmonds Library Algie Au, and Edmonds Library Branch Manager Richard Suico. Also reading will be My Neighborhood News Network’s own president and CEO Teresa Wippel.

All ages are welcome, and light refreshments will be served.

~ ~ ~ ~

Passion & Reverie: An afternoon of solo piano music with Lucy Wenger

3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, Trinity Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Mark your calendars for a special benefit concert supporting Trinity’s Music Ministry. Enjoy an unforgettable afternoon as renowned pianist Lucy Wenger performs a vibrant selection of classical and modern piano works featuring music by Beethoven, Chopin, Albeniz, Gershwin and more.

A suggested donation of $10 is welcomed. All proceeds go directly to support Trinity’s Music Ministry.

Lucy Wenger’s extensive musical career has spanned the globe, from her early beginnings in Tucson, Arizona, to international performances and teaching. Her unique blend of passion and expertise will make this event truly exceptional. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy world-class music while supporting the vibrant music ministry at Trinity.

Contact David Horton with questions.

~ ~ ~ ~

Olympic Ballet Theatre’s 2024 Autumn Auction & Dinner: An Evening of Philanthropy and Fun

5:30 – 9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, Seattle Golf Club, Seattle Golf Club, 210 N.W. 145th St., Seattle

Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) announces its 2024 Autumn Auction & Dinner, the organization’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

This special evening marks the start of OBT’s 2024-25 performance season, providing critical support for the nonprofit’s four upcoming productions: The Nutcracker, Debuts, Spring Rep, Coppélia. It also backs OBT’s mission to bring the joy of professional ballet to audiences of all ages with a diverse repertoire of classical, contemporary and dramatic ballets, and this event offers a unique opportunity to celebrate and support OBT’s impact on the community.

Guests will enjoy a delicious multi-course plated dinner and wine, live and silent auctions featuring unique items and experiences, exclusive previews from OBT’s upcoming season, including a special sneak peek of a new piece by renowned choreographer Christopher Stowell, who also formerly served as Artistic Director of Oregon Ballet Theatre; Assistant Director of San Francisco Ballet and Associate Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada. This exciting work will premiere at OBT’s production of Debuts in February 2025.

Tickets available for purchase here.

Individual admission: Early admission (through Oct. 19) – $200; standard admission (after Oct. 20) – $225

Table of 10 guests: Early admission (through Oct. 19) – $1,850; standard admission (after Oct. 20) – $2,150. Dress code: Cocktail attire.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.