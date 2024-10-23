Brigid’s Bottleshop hosting pumpkin carving event Oct. 23

Brigid’s Bottle Shop is hosting its annual pumpkin carving event from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23
Pumpkins and carving tools will be provided.
Brigid’s is located at 188 Sunset Ave. S. in Salish Crossing.
