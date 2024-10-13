British Bazaar in Edmonds Oct. 26

The Daughters of the British Empire (DBE) is hosting a British Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Maplewood Presbyterian Church, 19523 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.
The event includes craft items, a bake sake, bric-a-brac and a raffle — with a bagpiper playing at noon. Refreshments will be available. Proceeds benefit multiple nonprofit organizations.
The DBE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit American society of women of British and Commonwealth of Nations birth or ancestry. Members share and promote their heritage while supporting local charities.
