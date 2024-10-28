City budget, Comprehensive Plan, treatment plant among items on council agenda Oct. 29

In what is likely to be another marathon session on the draft budget and Comprehensive Plan — plus a contract related to wastewater treatment plant operations — the Edmonds City Council will meet starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Among the highlights will be a public hearing on the city’s preliminary 2025-2026 biennial budget, with a twist: The audience is invited to ask questions during the hearing. Following a budget-related question from an audience member, Mayor Mike Rosen or Acting Finance Director Kim Dunscombe will respond. Each city councilmember will be allowed three minutes to comment at the conclusion of the public hearing.

The agenda also includes discussion regarding:

– The 2024 Comprehensive Plan update: Land use and housing elements

– A six-month contract with Ecoremedy, LLC, the technology provider for the new gasifier system purchased by the city to replace the old wastewater treatment plant incinerator. The contract, at a cost of $149,000 a month for a total of $894,00, would provide operations and maintenance assistance of the new system for six months. According the council agenda memo, the work would begin at the end of the commissioning phase scheduled for early November and conclude in early December. In addition, Ecoremedy will provide extended training of staff, the memo said.

– Possible action on the permit processing timeline and public notice code amendments to achieve compliance with mandates required through state legislation: Senate Bill 5290 and House Bill 1105. HB 1105 requires public agencies to provide notice for public comment that includes the last date by which such public comment must be submitted. SB 5290 amends the required timelines for affected cities and counties to issue a final decision on an application for land use review.

– Consideration of Green Building Incentives code amendments.

The council is also scheduled to meet in an executive session regarding pending or potential litigation.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 in council chambers, 250 5th Ave. N., downtown Edmonds. You may also view the meeting or comment via Zoom. In addition, the meeting will be streamed live on the council meeting web page (where you can also see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.

Written public comment may be submitted using the web form here.