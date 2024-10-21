City council to discuss property tax revenue, hear additional department budget requests at Oct. 22 meeting

Two public hearings — one on property taxes and the other on the 2025-2030 Capital Facilities Plan and Capital Improvement Program — are scheduled for the Tuesday, Oct. 22 Edmonds City Council meeting.

The property tax hearing is part of the 2025-26 budget process. The council has the option to consider the amount of property tax revenue needed to fund the budget.

To make a public comment during one or both of these hearings, you can appear in person at the meeting or participate over Zoom here. Or comment by phone: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

Also on the meeting agenda are budget request presentations from the city’s public works, information technology, court, and planning and development departments. And it will consider a 2024 budget amendment ordinance.

In addition, the council is scheduled to meet in executive session to discuss pending or potential litigation.

The meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. It’s also available for viewing on the Council Meeting web page (where you can see the complete agenda), on Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.