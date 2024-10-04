City council works to update purchasing policies, discusses police proposal for license plate readers

The Edmonds City Council at its Oct. 1 business meeting moved a step closer to approving updates to the city’s purchasing policies and procedures, including a proposal to increase the spending limit of department directors and the mayor.

Sharon Cates of Lighthouse Law Group, which serves as the city’s attorney under contract, said proposed changes were drafted with input from city staff and members of the council’s finance committee.

Among the proposed changes was an increase in how much city administrators could spend without city council approval, with inflation being the major driver. The spending authority would increase from $50,000 to $75,000 for department directors and from $100,000 to $150,000 for the mayor. Cates said those limits haven’t been raised since 2009.

Councilmember Will Chen, who chairs the finance committee, proposed decreasing the spending limits to their original amount of $50,000 for directors and $100,000 for the mayor.

“[As] we’ve discussed in the finance committee, the purchasing power of the dollar has [been] reduced due to inflation,” Chen said. “However, considering our current financial situation, we have a $13 million gap to fill in 2025 and potentially bigger in 2026. It feels like the timing to raise the spending limit from $100,000 – which is our current limit – to $150,000 is not the timing. It would be a better timing [when we] secure the revenue source, and we can come back to amend [and] review the purchasing policy again in the future.”

Councilmember Neil Tibbott said he opposed Chen’s amendment because he did not want a short-term solution included as part of a long-term policy. “Part of my concern is I would like our city staff be able to spend time on higher-priority projects, and this is one way to do that,” he said. “I have a hard time supporting this.”

Also speaking in opposition, Councilmember Susan Paine said the lower limits would result in the council being inundated with requests to approve projects that exceeded staff spending authority. “I think we can trust them [staff] to not overspend,” she said. “The limits are within a reasonable range, and we’d be hindering the process of getting projects out by having restricted limits.”

However, Councilmember Jenna Nand – who also sits on the finance committee – said she supported Chen’s amendment, pointing to the 2023 budget cycle when the city had spent over “a fiscal cliff.”

“Until we’re in a state where our city government is financially healthy, council and the administration, the right and the left hand need to know what each other is doing,” Nand said. “We need to be able to provide feedback, and I think keeping the contract limit at $100,000 so that we have to authorize the mayor and the directors to spend more than that. We have more penetration to how the city is spending throughout the year before we find ourselves with a gigantic, structural budget gap.”

Chen’s amendment was rejected by a 3-4 vote, with Chen, Nand and Councilmember Michelle Dotsch supporting.

Council President Vivian Olson then proposed an amendment adding an exception to the policy in the event of a fiscal emergency that would reduce spending limits by 33%. “That would take us back down to the current levels but allow an automatic rebound to the levels adjusted for inflation once we get out of the fiscal emergency,” Olson said.

Olson’s motion also was rejected by a 2-5 vote.

Several other amendments to the purchasing policy were proposed during the meeting, but only one was approved. The council voted 5-2 to support an amendment that calls for city council notification when a contract in an amount of $100,000 or more has been reduced so those dollars can be tracked

The revised purchasing policy will come back to the council for final review at a future meeting.

Municipal Urban Growth Area expansion

In other business, the council discussed a proposal to include a Municipal Urban Growth Area (MUGA) expansion policy in the final draft of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan outlines the city’s strategy to accommodate an expected population growth of 13,000 residents over the next 20 years, including the addition of 9,000 new housing units.

Acting Planning and Development Services Director Shane Hope highlighted a recent request from a Meadowdale neighborhood to be annexed into Edmonds and also noted that the city could receive other annexation proposals in its MUGA during the next 10 to 20 years.

“Right now, in the draft Comprehensive Plan update, it would be a good time to consider having a MUGA policy,” Hope said. “Policies in the Comprehensive Plan tend to be broad. They’re not detailed, code level, but they need to have enough direction that they mean something.”

Hope added that the proposed draft has general placeholder text that includes a MUGA policy. It states: “Consider carefully any proposed changes to the Municipal Urban Growth Area boundaries that would affect Edmonds, taking into account financial and other factors.”

Hope said she also included information that the council would need to consider when deciding whether to change the MUGA boundary:

– Whether any other jurisdiction affected by the proposed MUGA boundary change is willing to approve or consider approving the change.

– An engineering analysis of how the infrastructure of the proposed MUGA expansion area meets or does not meet the city’s level of service standards.

– The improvements that may be needed (including any downstream capacity-related improvements) and their cost – as estimated by a qualified engineering firm – for the area to meet city standards.

Councilmember Paine asked if the MUGA policy needed to be in city code or if it could exist as a resolution outside of the Comprehensive Plan. Hope said that would be OK as long as the council is satisfied with it. “You might want a resolution that could be amended…not just waiting for once a year or once every five years [in a] Comprehensive Plan. You might want that resolution to spell out more details,” Hope said.

Councilmember Neil Tibbot asked how council would determine the level of engineering analysis and who pays for that.

Hope said the current draft does not say how that would be decided. “It could be the council who wants to pursue a MUGA policy or MUGA expansion,” she said. “So you wouldn’t say somebody else has to pay for it, but it allows you the ability to say we need this information that is being brought by someone else, and they’ve got to do it.”

Hope added that while a change to the MUGA boundary could be made annually, such change could take more than a year. “To actually take action to include a MUGA boundary change, you need the county and other [nearby] cities’ buyoff,” she said. “Then the council could choose to amend the Comprehensive Plan to say this is now going to be part of our MUGA.”

Hope said she will return to a future council meeting to discuss the details of the MUGA policy.

Flock Safety cameras

Also on Tuesday, Assistant Police Chief Rodney Sniffen was joined by Flock Safety Community Engagement Manager Kristen MacLeod to make a presentation regarding Flock Safety technology, which can identify vehicle license plates and deter crime, particularly vehicle theft. The main feature is the Falcon camera, which can read license plates numbers and identify the model and make of a vehicle. The solar-powered cameras can be placed along major roadways and in parking lots, residences and commercial properties. Flock Safety provides all the maintenance and installation.

Once the information is captured, it is then stored in an Amazon Web Services government cloud. Law enforcement agencies subscribed to Flock Safety can access this database to track stolen vehicles or those involved in criminal activities, monitoring their movements in and out of specific areas or entire cities.

There would be no cost to implement this system in Edmonds, thanks to a $131,880 grant from the Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority (WATPA), a subcommittee of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC). The grant would cover all expenses related to installation, maintenance and data storage for a two-year period.

At the end of the grant term, the city would have the option to continue funding the Flock Safety subscription or have the system removed at no additional cost. According to Sniffen, the system would provide a significant boost to the city’s law enforcement capabilities, leveraging modern technology to enhance public safety.

MacLeod said that the cameras do not perform facial recognition, or collect biometrics and similar information, and they also don’t track speed or parking violations. They are also not used for parking enforcement and are not connected to registration data or third-party databases. The system only gathers “objective evidence and facts” about the vehicle, not people. Once a wanted vehicle is captured and identified, police officers are notified within 20 seconds.

Regarding privacy protection, all footage is owned by the city or the agency and Flock will never sell it to private third parties, MacLeod said. All data – with end-to-end encryption – is hard deleted after 30 days.

Flock Safety also features a transparency portal that measures return of investment and crime patterns and promotes the ethical use of public safety technology. “The transparency portal is a public-facing web page that gives your community information of exactly how your department is utilizing the automatic license plate reading system,” MacLeod said. She gave an example from the Vallejo Police Department in California where it shows acceptable and prohibited use of the system, the number of cameras in the community and the number of searches done by the police department in the past 30 days.

MacLeod said that more than 70 law enforcement agencies are using Flock Safety, including Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the Everett, Mill Creek and Lake Stevens police departments. Lynnwood police are also considering it, Sniffen added.

“Once we are subscribers to the Flock system, we have the ability to ask other Flock subscribers if they’re willing to share their data with us, much like we’ll be sharing our data with them from the cloud,” Sniffen said. “It does cast a really wide net.”

Councilmember Chen asked if the system would require hiring a full-time employee. Sniffen said no, because the system is automated and all the data collected is stored in the cloud. “We don’t need to maintain it or access the data unless we have a law enforcement need, and when we do, we simply log in and enter the info of the data we need…and we get the data retrieved,” he said. “Nobody sits and watches it. It just lives in the cloud until we need it.”

Councilmember Paine gave an example of a homeowners association (HOA) that wanted to install security cameras because of a high number of bicycle thefts in the neighborhood. “How would that intersect with Flock and police departments?” she asked.

Sniffen said that while Flock cameras do not track people or bicycles, the HOA could contact Flock Safety directly to gather information about the vehicles involved in the theft. “That dataset goes to the same cloud that we have access to,” he said. “If that neighbor of yours called, and they were able to get a vehicle description and the license plate, there would be an active investigation of potential theft. We would get the data from the Flock system from that camera.”

MacLeod said that private and commercial entities do not receive alerts for wanted vehicles – only law enforcement agencies get such alerts. “But the great thing about having commercial and HOA entities [is that] they can opt to provide law enforcement access to their cameras so that if a wanted vehicle passes by a camera in that particular neighborhood, your officers would still receive that alert. You would have that great public–private partnership.”

Olson asked MacLeod if the council could do some research on the public records requests. “You can’t verify the person asking has a legitimate law enforcement need for that information,” she said. “I’m not feeling super comfortable with that.”

Sniffen said that users must have a Flock login information to get access to the public records. “You need to state your law enforcement needs, and it is audited and tracked,” he said.

Olson proposed that the Flock item be added to a future consent agenda for approval, pending some unanswered council questions. The council voted 6-1 to approve that motion, with Councilmember Nand opposing.

In other business, the council voted unanimously to continue the contract with its current city attorney Lighthouse Law Group and city prosecutor Aaron Walls from Walls Law Firm following a recommendation from the council’s legal assessment committee.

The council created the committee in 2023, with Councilmembers Michelle Dotsch and Nand as current members. The committee’s job is to check in annually on the work performed by the city attorney and prosecutor – both hired under contract. The committee can suggest to the council whether to keep the current lawyers, look for new ones or make these positions part of the city government.

After doing interviews with stakeholders and talking with representatives of each law firm, the committee recommended “no specific changes.” There will be another review in the summer of 2025.

Regarding Lighthouse Law Group, “There is generally positive feedback on the approachability, trustworthiness and good work done for the city,” Dotsch said. “Quality of work, team collaboration, communication were mostly positive with some respondents recommending improvement. Topics of trustworthiness and integrity along with working with the best interest of the city received positive feedback. Longevity of staff at Lighthouse was a plus.”

Dotsch also noted areas of improvement, including timeliness and prioritization of responses, requests for more advice and interpretations of laws rather than repeating the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) and more proficient knowledge and explanation of case laws and their impacts on the city.

There were also two proclamations issued:

– The first was in honor of National Arts and Humanities Month in October, with Mayor Rosen stating how the arts and humanities contribute to Edmonds’ and the nation’s economies and preserve and share culture and stories.

– The mayor also proclaimed Oct. 1 to be Arbor Day and added that the Edmonds Tree Board will be giving away more than 100 tree seedlings at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market Oct. 5.

– Story and photos by Nick Ng