City seeks applicants for mayor’s Climate Protection Committee

The Edmonds Mayors’ Climate Protection Committee (CPC) is seeking new members. As community members appointed by the mayor, the CPC meets monthly to address the impacts of climate change on Edmonds citizens, residential and commercial property, businesses, arts organizations and our natural environment. Its mission is to advise the mayor on actions to reduce Edmonds’ impact on climate change and increase Edmonds’ resilience to climate hazards.

The committee has a robust and recently updated 30-year Climate Action Plan (CAP) that has the unanimous support of the city council for moving ahead with implementation. Community engagement is critical to achieve the CAP goals.

The CPC is seeking passionate climate activists, youth members and diversity in its membership. The desired skills we seek are:

Ability to represent underserved communities Ability to communicate and implement engagement ideas to promote the CAP Ability to use technology to execute engagement projects

The committee meets the first Thursday of each month from 11 a.m. to 12:30p.m. Meetings are currently held in person and virtually at city hall. The committee meeting time may be changed to accommodate new members.

Interested parties can fill out an application online, request an application by emailing carolyn.lafave@edmondswa.gov or calling 425-771-0247.