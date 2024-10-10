Reminder: Community invited to weigh in on new elementary, middle school designs

The Edmonds School District is hosting a community meeting from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 to discuss options for replacing College Place Elementary and Middle Schools. Voters approved bonds for those projects earlier this year.

The meeting will be in the College Place Middle School Commons, 7501 208th St. S.W. in Lynnwood

The design and permitting process will occur during the next two years, with construction starting in summer 2026, the district said. Completion is anticipated in 2028, prior to the 2028-2029 academic year.

The Oct. 16 meeting will include school district personnel, the design team, architect, traffic engineer and other specialized consultants. Discussions will include site planning, building layout and project timelines.

Project updates will be available on the Capital Projects website.

​In addition, the district is seeking public ideas for a new middle school at the former Alderwood Middle School campus at 20000 28th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. This project will include constructing a new 1,000-student capacity sixth- through eighth-grade middle school. After the school is built, the district said it plans to move to a grade K-5 configuration for elementary schools and a grade 6-8 configuration for middle schools.

​Fill out this survey and you will be notified of future community engagement opportunities.