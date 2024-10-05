Community leaders to read ‘Spooky Stories’ during Friends of Edmonds Library event Oct. 20

Plan on joining the Friends of the Edmonds Library from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 for “Spooky Stories,” a Halloween family celebration.

“Spooky Stories” is an all-ages reading event, featuring Edmonds community leaders reading stories certain to put you in the mood for Halloween.

Among the readers will be Edmonds Food Bank CEO Casey Davis, Edmonds Book Shop owner Michelle Bear, Edmonds City Councilmembers Jenna Nand and Will Chen, My Neighborhood News Network President and CEO Teresa Wippel, President of Friends of the Edmonds Library Algie Au and Edmonds Library Branch Manager Richard Suico.

“Spooky Stories” will be in the Edmonds Library’s Community Meeting Room, 650 Main St., Edmonds. All ages are welcome and light refreshments will be served.