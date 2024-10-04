Community Transit proposes lowering reduced fares

Community Transit is proposing a fare change to align with regional transit agencies. If approved by the Community Transit Board of Directors, the change would lower reduced fares from $1.25 to $1 for people who are eligible. Under the change, Community Transit would also accept the Subsidized Annual Pass which allows qualifying people to ride at no cost.

“Offering reduced fares will help people who need transit get to jobs, school and doctor appointments. It also ensures people maintain vital connections with family and friends,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “By offering the same fare as other transit agencies in the region, we simplify transit use and trip planning and eliminate confusion about fare payment.”

Reduced fares include:

ORCA LIFT (income-based qualification)

People who are 65 and older

People who are disabled

People who are eligible for Medicare

Subsidized Annual Pass allows riders enrolled in specific state benefit program to ride transit for free with participating agencies.

The comment period is open through Nov. 7. People can give input in a variety of ways: