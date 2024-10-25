Community Transit: Proposed budget increases service, adds more security staff, expands Zero Emission fleet  

Community Transit said its proposed 2025 budget includes increased bus service next year following a historic year of transit increases in 2024.

The agency said in a press release that its 2025 budget also includes funding for three new Zip microtransit pilot projects that will start later this year. along with an increases in security staff and programs.

The proposed budget is available for review at communitytransit.org/budget and the public is invited to comment through Nov. 7.

“In 2024, Snohomish County residents saw the biggest transit changes in decades. The opening of the Swift Orange Line and Lynnwood light rail extension gave residents access to more frequent transit service throughout the county and region,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “In 2025, we will continue growing and innovating as well listening to customers and adapt our service offerings to better meet their needs.”

Community Transit proposes a balanced 2025 budget with operating revenues ($278.1 million) exceeding operating expenditures ($248.6 million), and all reserves are fully funded. The agency’s proposed capital budget of $205.6 million funds continued investments in zero-emission buses and infrastructure as well as DART and vanpool vehicle purchases. Overall, the agency workforce is proposed to grow from 979 employees in 2024 to 1,093 by the end of 2025.

Community Transit will increase its bus service in 2025 by adding more trips to a local bus network that was completely reimagined in 2024. Also, three new Zip microtransit pilot projects that will launch in late 2024 will experience a full year of operations in 2025.

Several upgrades are planned to enhance security for riders and employees. Twelve new Transit Security Officers will be hired to staff the field security unit that patrols transit corridors and responds to incidents. Also, new coach operator safety barriers will be installed on buses, and cameras and security systems at stations and transit centers will be upgraded.

Three Swift network expansion projects will be underway in 2025. Station upgrades are planned for the Blue and Green lines to match signage, payment system, lighting, and security improvements introduced with the Orange Line. Also, planning and design for a Swift Green Line extension to the University of Washington’s Bothell campus continues, as does the public engagement, scoping, and implementation planning for Swift Gold Line, set to open in 2029.

The proposed 2025 budget includes funding for 29 zero-emissions buses, planning work for zero-emissions utility infrastructure, and design efforts that will incorporate zero-emissions technology at both the Hardeson Campus and Kasch Park operating bases.

The budget also funds purchase of 28 replacement DART paratransit vehicles and 40 vanpool vehicles. Other planned vehicle replacements consist of several transportation supervisor vehicles, maintenance vehicles, and transit security vehicles.

Operating grants and contributions amount to $13.5 million and contribute 4.9% to operating revenues. This is down from $21.4 million in 2024.

Community Transit became eligible to receive the Washington Transit Support Grant when it implemented a free youth fare policy. This grant and the Special Needs Operating grant became available when Washington’s legislature and governor adopted the Climate Commitment Act (CCA). The CCA established certain revenue and grant programs for public transit due to the environmental benefits that transit provides. However, in November 2024, state voters will consider an initiative to repeal the CCA, which could have adverse funding implications for the next 15 years, starting in 2025. Due to this possibility, Community Transit has budgeted in 2025 to receive approximately 50% of what was expected in 2024.

The proposed 2025 budget is available for review at communitytransit.org/budget. Members of the public can comment in a variety of ways through Nov. 7:

Email: budget@commtrans.org

Social: Facebook @communitytransit, Instagram @communitytransit, LinkedIn @communitytransit

Mail: Community Transit, Administrative Office, 2312 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA 98204

Call: 425-353-RIDE (7433)

Public hearing: Community Transit Board Meeting: 3 p.m., Nov. 7 (sign up at communitytransit.org/how-to-attend-a-meeting). The meeting will be in a hybrid format, with in-person attendance and an online option available. Visit the Board of Directors page and click on Upcoming Meetings for meeting materials and information on how to participate or listen