Contributing photographer close-up: Ron LaRue

My Edmonds News occasionally profiles the photographers who regularly send photos to us. Today, it’s Ron LaRue.

After graduating from the Burnley School of Art & Design, I moved to a career in business. A long-time advertising and public relations executive for both Weyerhaeuser Company and Westin Hotels & Resorts, I had responsibilities which took me to all parts of the world.

Throughout my career, I continued to further my interest in the arts (watercolor, mixed media and photography). Prior to graduation, I was fortunate to have paintings on display in the Frye and Seattle Art Museums.

During my travels I was constantly snapping photos of local scenes, many which ended up in advertisements and sales promotional brochures.

After taking early retirement I became a marketing consultant to The Maui Connection, AIRCOA Hospitality Services, Ritz Carlton and Pan Pacific Hotels. Later on I continued my interest in painting and photography with showings in several U.S. cities and juried shows, including Edmonds.

It was around 11 years ago when my wife, Marcia, and I made a wise decision to move to Edmonds, believing it to be one of the best communities in the United States, and guess what? It is.

My interests now include art, photography, petanque, golf, travel, daily early morning workouts and walks, coffee and dining with friends…and keeping up with local events by reading My Edmonds News.