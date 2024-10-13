Costumed canine contestants compete for top honors at Halloween Howl

It was a howlin’ good time Saturday as local canines – and their humans – descended on the Edmonds off-leash dog park to parade their scariest, funniest and cutest costumes for the 19th annual Halloween Howl.

“We began the Howl one year after the 2005 formation of the Off-leash Area Edmonds (OLAE) organization,” explained OLAE indefatigable booster and spokesperson Diane Buckshnis. “We’ve been doing it every year since, even during COVID. This year I want to particularly thank Rotary President Brian Albright for sponsoring the event.”

This year’s Howl drew 26 entrants in three categories: funniest, most original and owner/dog combo. There was also a silent auction to help raise funds to support OLAE’s activities promoting the dog park, and items for sale including caps and T-shirts. Additionally, Edmonds Animal Control was on hand to issue dog licenses for any pet lacking one, with OLAE picking up the fee for all pets getting licensed during the event.

According to Buckshnis, the event made over $1,000 and 10 dog licenses were purchased for new Edmonds residents in attendance. The $1,000 will cover the cost of new bulletin board that was installed at the park.

This year’s winners are as follows:

Owner and dog combo:

First place: March and his human dressed as Beetlejuice and ex-wife Delores

Second place: Honey and her human as Snoop Dog and Martha Stewart

Third place: Rue and Poppy and their humans as bees and beekeepers

Most original

First place: Dolly and Sweet Pea as Bavarian Oktoberfest party animals

Second place: Sammy as detective Sherdog Holmes

Third place: Stella as the cowgirl.

Funniest:

First place: Wilson as the UPS driver

Second place: McCovey as the lion

Third place: Razzy as the crocodile

Best in show:

Finnegan and his humans as Monsters Incorporated

Winners each received a gift basket of pet-oriented goodies provided by All the Best Pet Care.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel