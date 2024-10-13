Costumed canine contestants compete for top honors at Halloween Howl

Posted: October 12, 2024 4

Among the items available for sale were commemorative prints honoring the Edmonds Dog Park.

It was a howlin’ good time Saturday as local canines – and their humans – descended on the Edmonds off-leash dog park to parade their scariest, funniest and cutest costumes for the 19th annual Halloween Howl.

“We began the Howl one year after the 2005 formation of the Off-leash Area Edmonds (OLAE) organization,” explained OLAE indefatigable booster and spokesperson Diane Buckshnis.  “We’ve been doing it every year since, even during COVID.  This year I want to particularly thank Rotary President Brian Albright for sponsoring the event.”

Machi and Mango joined with their owners as the pumpkin family – which will soon be growing with a new addition expected in about a week.
Devil dog Harold brought along his human devil to compete as a team.
Starbuck as the Cheese Tax Collector.

This year’s Howl drew 26 entrants in three categories: funniest, most original and owner/dog combo. There was also a silent auction to help raise funds to support OLAE’s activities promoting the dog park, and items for sale including caps and T-shirts. Additionally, Edmonds Animal Control was on hand to issue dog licenses for any pet lacking one, with OLAE picking up the fee for all pets getting licensed during the event.

According to Buckshnis, the event made over $1,000 and 10 dog licenses were purchased for new Edmonds residents in attendance. The $1,000 will cover the cost of new bulletin board that was installed at the park.

This year’s winners are as follows:

Owner and dog combo:

March, dressed as Beetlejuice, went on to take first place along with her human as ex-wife Delores.

First place: March and his human dressed as Beetlejuice and ex-wife Delores

Honey and her human as Snoop Dog and Martha Stewart took second place.

Second place: Honey and her human as Snoop Dog and Martha Stewart

Roo, Poppy and their human snagged third place.

Third place: Rue and Poppy and their humans as bees and beekeepers

Most original

Dolly and Sweet Pea all decked out for the Bavarian Oktoberfest.

First place: Dolly and Sweet Pea as Bavarian Oktoberfest party animals

Sammy as Sherdog Holmes peeks through her magnifying glass.

Second place: Sammy as detective Sherdog Holmes

Stella gets some help with her cowgirl costume.

Third place: Stella as the cowgirl.

Funniest:

Wilson’s human helps him into his costume. Wilson went on to take first place in the Funniest category.

First place: Wilson as the UPS driver

McCovey strikes a fierce pose as the lion.

Second place: McCovey as the lion

Razzy

Third place: Razzy as the crocodile

Best in show:

Best in Show went to Finnegan, who brought along his humans as Monsters, Incorporated.

Finnegan and his humans as Monsters Incorporated

Winners each received a gift basket of pet-oriented goodies provided by All the Best Pet Care.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME