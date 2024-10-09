Council decides against taking position on climate initiative; hears staff budget proposals for 2025

After listening to nearly an hour of public testimony Tuesday night regarding Initiative 2117, the Edmonds City Council decided not to take a position on the measure.

The initiative, which will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot, would repeal the state’s 2021 Climate Commitment Act, which established Washington’s cap and invest program created to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The measure also would bar state agencies from imposing any type of program involving the trading of carbon tax credits.

A total of 17 people came to the council chambers or spoke remotely to express their opinions — not just on the measure itself, but on the council’s decision to hold a public hearing on the topic.

“The Climate Commitment Act is a complex piece of legislation. The RCW is almost 39,000 words long,” said Edmonds resident Ross Dimmick, identifying himself as a recently retired scientist who spent his career writing environmental assessments. “I don’t think the good people of Edmonds elected you to read and understand the implications of this act. There are many better uses of your time and expertise to help maintain and improve our quality of life.

“The initiative process is of the people and by the people,” Dimmick added. The people propose initiatives, the people vote on initiatives to approve or reject. I do not believe a government entity should interfere in the initiative process.”

Speaking on the other side of the issue, Edmonds resident Georgina Armstrong noted that the City of Edmonds has a Climate Action Plan, adopted by a majority vote of the city council in March 2023. The city’s Climate Action Plan includes direction to “support legislation to require gas supply systems statewide to be carbon neutral by 2045,” and that’s what the council would be doing if it passed a resolution to support 2117, Armstrong said.

Earlier in the meeting, Councilmember Neil Tibbott attempted to avoid the public hearing altogether by moving to remove it from the agenda, stating he believed the “political overtones would seem to be counterproductive.” That motion failed after the council voted 3-3 (Tibbott and Councilmembers Michelle Dotsch and Will Chen in favor and Vivian Olson, Susan Paine and Chris Eck against) with Councilmember Jenna Nand abstaining. Mayor Mike Rosen broke the tie by voting no, allowing the hearing to remain on the agenda.

During the discussion about removing the hearing from the agenda, Olson — who serves as council president — had defended her decision to hold a public hearing on the matter. “It’s absolutely within the realm of our job designation, which is why I put it on the agenda, and I’m going to stand by going forward with that,” Olson said. She added that it was “a verified fact” that the city could lose $22.5 million in funding for its ongoing Highway 99 Revitalization Project if the Climate Commitment Act were repealed.

But at the end of the public hearing, Olson made a motion that the council not take a position. “I have heard you,” she said, “and I think the one that resonated with me the most was it being a resident initiative or a citizen initiative, and I respect that.” However, she stressed that “I stand by my belief that it…is appropriate for a city council to take a stand on this when there are local impacts of significance.”

The motion passed 4-2, with Olson, Tibbott, Chen and Dotsch supporting and Councilmembers Paine and Chris Eck voting no. While Nand again abstained on the vote, she criticized Olson’s decision to hold an hour-long public hearing on the matter, then decide not to pursue it — taking up valuable city attorney and staff time when Edmond is facing a budget crisis.

Those budget issues were in clear focus earlier in the meeting, when city department directors began delivering the first of several budget presentations from various city departments. During his Oct. 1 budget address, Mayor Rosen proposed a combination of staff reductions, job furloughs and revenue-generating ideas to close a projected $13 million budget gap in 2025.

Rosen said he asked city staff to address half that gap with $7 million in budget cuts, and two departments — administrative services and parks, recreation and human services — explained their proposals to the council Tuesday.

Acting Finance Director Kim Dunscombe noted the challenges posed citywide with reduced staffing and furloughs, but said that employees are “willing to make that sort of sacrifice” to address the city’s budget problems. Dunscombe’s department has proposed cutting two positions — the deputy administrative services director and a senior office assistant. Another cut being proposed in the administrative services area is the elimination of a professional services contract for minute-taking at council meetings, with the city clerk supplying action minutes instead.

There can be no salary reductions or furloughs for the city council and mayor, as their wages are set by the Edmonds Salary Commission, Dunscombe said.

The Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is proposing $1.525 million in budget cuts, along with some revenue increases for 2025. Parks Department Director Angie Feser and Deputy Director Shannon Burley said the cuts include 24 staff layoffs (plus eight vacant positions that won’t been filled) and the elimination of the Meadowdale Preschool, summer day camp, recreational gymnastics and environmental education programs. The department also has moved recreation programs formerly held at the Edmonds Waterfront Center to the Frances Anderson Center, thus eliminating the need for city staffing at the Waterfront Center. And it has eliminated all staff-run programming, instead choosing to work with contractors who take a percentage of the class fee.

On the revenue side, the department’s budget proposal calls for a 5% increase in program fees in 2025 and a 3% hike in 2026; raising cemetery fees by 20%, and requiring customers to pay all credit card transaction fees.

Fewer staff means less vegetation management — “the grass is going to be a little bit longer in certain places,” Feser said, along with more brown grass due to reduced water use and a longer response time to address vandalism and graffiti. In addition, “our deferred mainantenace will continue to be deferred,” she said.

Councilmember Dotsch asked about the possibility of using community volunteers to fill in some service gaps, and Feser replied that one staffing change will be converting the city’s full-time environmental stewardship position into a part-time volunteer coordinator. “There are many people in this community who want to volunteer,” she said. “We’ve not had the ability to respond to a lot of individuals and groups in this community who want to help. And this is an opportunity to that, and start to fill some of those gaps and some of those holes in our park system in that manner.”

The council is scheduled to continue holding department budget presentations at its Oct. 15 and 22 meetings, with public hearings and budget deliberations continuing later in October and in November. More details are available on the City budget website.

In other business Tuesday, the council:

– Heard a proclamation on Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

– During a special meeting at 5 p.m., reviewed the 2025-2030 Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and Capital Improvement Program (CIP).

— By Teresa Wippel