Council to meet in committees, continue city department budget presentations Oct. 15

It’s a marathon day of meetings for the Edmonds City Council Tuesday, Oct. 15, with three virtual committee meetings starting at 1:30 p.m., followed by a special business meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

The business meeting will continue budget presentations from three city departments: community, culture and economic development; human resources and the police department.

Other agenda items include consideration of a 2025 cost-of-living adjustment for non-represented employees and three draft elements of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update: Culture, history and urban design; capital facilities and utilities.

The council’s consent agenda includes approval of an extension of the Edmonds Employee Association, Local 3517 (AFSCME Council 2) 2022-2024 collective bargaining agreement from Jan. 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.

The business meeting will be in the Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can see the complete agenda here. You can also attend remotely via the following Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

Here are the agendas for Tuesday’s committee meetings, which can be reviewed remotely via the same links as above:

Parks and public works committee, 1:30 p.m.

– Anthology Senior Living – Disposition of sanitary sewer easement

– Supplemental agreement with KPG Psomas for the Main Street Overlay Project

– Amendment for on-call stormwater review services

– Fleet building emergency roof repair. (The fleet building supports all aspects of the city motor pool and all vehicle maintenance activities as well as emergency response for utilities and storm-related events.)

– Addition of public works operations automated gate

– Replacement of Frances Anderson Center exterior doors

– Building controls, including global control device replacement and public safety controls update

– Review of the city’s elevator services contract

– Discussion of Ecoremedy, LLC extended operations and maintenance contract for wastewater treatment plant.

Public safety-planning-human services-personnel, 3:30 p.m.

– Green building incentives

Finance committee, 5:30 p.m.



– September Quarterly Financial Report

– 2024 October Budget Amendment Ordinance