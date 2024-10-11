Comment deadline extended on proposed cleanup plan for Unocal Edmonds site

The Washington State Department of Ecology has extended to Sunday, Nov. 24 its deadline for public comments on a proposed cleanup plan for the Unocal Edmonds Bulk Fuel Terminal site.

Ecology said it made the decision after receiving requests to extend the comment period. The deadline is now at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.

The Ecology Department held a public meeting in the Edmonds City Hall Brackett Room Sept. 18 to share proposals for cleaning up and restoring the former bulk fuel terminal and asphalt plant abutting the Edmonds Marsh. You can read more in our story here.

The following documents are available for review:

Revised draft feasibility study: An evaluation of ways to clean up the site, and a recommended preferred cleanup alternative. This includes:

– 2017 draft feasibility study

– 2024 draft feasibility study addendum

– Site-specific terrestrial ecological evaluation

Updated Public Participation Plan: A document explaining how people can participate in the cleanup process.

You can review and comment here.