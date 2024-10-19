Deadlline Oct. 23 to enter Edmonds Historical Museum’s Scarecrow Festival

It’s time to enter your scarecrow in the annual Edmonds Historical Museum’s Scarecrow Festival. The deadline is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Categories include:

Residential (single or multi-family, care facilities)

Retail Business (stores and shops, except art galleries)

Service Business (legal, medical, travel, salon)

Food/Beverage Business (restaurants, bars, coffee)

Financial/Insurance/Real Estate (banks, agents, financial consultants)

Arts/Government/School/Civic (galleries, city, artists, service clubs)

Non-Voting (I just want to share my scarecrow)

You can vote for your favorite entry between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1. Winners will be announced Nov. 5. The top three in each category will receive a commemorative certificate, and the winners will receive a ghoulish goodie bag.

Learn more here.