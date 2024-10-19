Deadlline Oct. 23 to enter Edmonds Historical Museum’s Scarecrow Festival

It’s time to enter your scarecrow in the annual Edmonds Historical Museum’s Scarecrow Festival. The deadline is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Categories include:
Residential (single or multi-family, care facilities)
Retail Business (stores and shops, except art galleries)
Service Business (legal, medical, travel, salon)
Food/Beverage Business (restaurants, bars, coffee)
Financial/Insurance/Real Estate (banks, agents, financial consultants)
Arts/Government/School/Civic (galleries, city, artists, service clubs)
Non-Voting (I just want to share my scarecrow)
You can vote for your favorite entry between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1. Winners will be announced Nov. 5. The top three in each category will receive a commemorative certificate, and the winners will receive a ghoulish goodie bag.
Learn more here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.