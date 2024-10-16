Department directors describe human impacts of city budget cuts during Tuesday council meeting

The mood was somber in the Edmonds City Council chambers Tuesday night as directors from three city departments shared their proposals for addressing the city’s budget crunch, including multiple cuts of existing staff positions.

Noting the her department of four was asked to reduce its budget by 19.7% — or $228,000 — Human Resources Director Jessica Neill Hoyson began with her first proposed cut — that of a .6 full-time equivalent HR analyst. “And I do want to pause, because I know sometimes we can get a little faceless when we are looking at these positions,” Hoyson said. “That does mean that an employee who has been with the city for over seven years would lose her position.”

During his Oct. 1 budget address, Mayor Mike Rosen proposed a combination of staff reductions, job furloughs and revenue-generating ideas to close a projected $13 million budget gap in 2025. Rosen has asked city staff to address half that gap with $7 million in budget cuts.

Two departments — finance and parks, recreation and human services — made budget presentations to the council last week that included painful staffing cuts. This week, three more departments — human resources, police, and community, culture and development services — did the same.

Police Chief Michelle Bennett and her two assistant chiefs also pointed out the human impacts of proposed staff cuts in their department, which includes cutting the city’s full-time parking enforcement officer, one of its two public disclosure specialists and its community engagement coordinator.

Those cuts will also be felt in community, culture and economic development, where three positions are proposed for elimination.

Here are summaries of each department’s presentations.

Human resources

In describing her proposed budget to the council Tuesday, Neill Hoyson said her department has 4.6 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees currently, which serve a staff of between 250-270 employees. The proposed cuts ranged from eliminating the .6 HR analyst to reducing the HR assistant position from 1 FTE to 0.95, plus eliminating funding for a range of consulting services (including those used to assist the city’s salary commission, recruiting and employee relations).

She also described the results of those cuts, which “will have a significant impact on service delivery.” Numerous human resources projects will need to be put on hold or completed over a longer time frame, including a full policy manual update, a supervisor training program and handbook, a city-wide compensation analysis, and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, she said.

Councilmember Chris Eck asked if the proposed cuts would impact any mandated employee training. Neill-Hoyson replied that while individual departments conduct their own training for employees, there are nothing required citywide.

Councilmember Will Chen asked about the city’s increasing liability and insurance premiums — an area that human resources oversees — and whether Edmonds had lower-cost options. Neill Hoyson replied that there are limited options regarding insurers who are willing to insure municipalities. “The insurance market has become very tight over many years now, particularly in Washington state, because of a lot of the litigation that occurs and a lot of the laws around litigation in Washington,” she said.

Councilmember Neil Tibbott asked Neill Hoyson if it would be possible for internal staff to conduct trainings on certain topics. She replied that while there are staff who could do that, it would take them away from their regular jobs. “And as we continue to hold positions open and continue to not [fund] or unfund other positions, that workload is going to increase,” she said.

Councilmember Jenna Nand said that in her work as a business attorney, “I view HR as an ounce of prevention to offset a pound of cure, which is the litigation costs when HR isn’t present, and people who aren’t trained to do HR find themselves in leadership and managerial positions.

“They are trying to do it, but they’re doing it badly because they don’t know what they’re doing,” Nand continued. “It’s very esoteric. It’s very arcane. The laws are extremely complicated, especially in a highly litigious, very, very labor-forward state like Washington.”

Community, culture and economic development

Todd Tatum, the city’s community, culture and economic development director, told the council that his department has as a staff of seven employees and a total of 5.8 FTEs, who handle tasks ranging from economic development to managing the work of the state-designated Creative District, to managing grants applications, to the winter and holiday markets, to culture and arts programs including Concerts in the Park, Write on the Sound and the Edmonds Arts Commission. About 25% of the department’s work is devoted to serving as a staff liaison for several city boards and commissions, and it also handles communications and community engagement.

Under Tatum’s budget, three positions are set for elimination in his department: a part-time diversity commission coordinator; a part-time administrative assistant in the city’s Highway 99 Neighborhood Office, which is proposed for closure; and the arts and cultural services program manager. The latter position is held by longtime city employee Frances Chapin, who is retiring early next year, Tatum said. The department will have some money to keep Chapin on as a contractor for ongoing project work in 2025, and the hope is that the position will return in 2026, Tatum said.

Closing the Neighborhood City Hall will have some “big impacts,” Tatum said, since it has served as a location for community court as well as a space for meeting with clients in need, among other uses. “We’ll have to be creative in how to get those things happening in other places,” he said.

In addition to cutting staff, “we’re reducing our professional services budget pretty significantly from 2023 to 2025,” Tatum said. “We’ve gone from $354,000 in professional services to $183,000 — it’s about a 50% reduction.” But he stressed that his department is also “focusing on the future,” including real estate development and redevelopment. While the city council rejected the Landmark project proposed for the south end of Highway 99, Tatum said he is committed to investigating tax increment financing options for the Highway 99 area, and has “written for a reconnecting communities pilot program to continue planning along that southern gateway.” The department is also focusing on supporting business organizations including a process for examining operations of the downtown Business Improvement District.

During a question-and-answer session with councilmembers about economic development, Tatum stressed the importance of placemaking for drawing more businesses to Edmonds — whether that is along Highway 99 or in various Edmonds neighborhoods. “It doesn’t work to bring in retail to a place where people don’t want to go,” Tatum said. “So making our infrastructure support a place where people go, where people linger, where people are on the street and wander into restaurants or retail — just like downtown, that’s a place, and that’s why it works.

“Building monolithic housing necessarily all over the place doesn’t ensure retail,” he added. “Building a place does. That makes the business model work for boutiques, for restaurants, all of that.”

Police

Police Chief Bennett explained that staff had to consider a variety of factors when looking at how to reduce its budget by the mayor’s required 16.3%. For example, the department has to meet training standards, has to address what are sometimes unfunded legislative mandates, and has to provide employees with appropriate equipment. She noted that the department has worked hard to increase its revenue, when possible, and pointed to various grants that her staff has obtained, the implementation of school zone cameras and future red light cameras, and contracts with a range of entities for provision of services — from the Town of Woodway to the Edmonds School District to the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.



The department started with cuts in areas like uniform budgets, trainings and professional services contracts; selling three vehicles and two motorcycles; and holding open 13 vacancies for commissioned officers along with a vacancy for an animal control officer. Then, to reduce the budget further, it had to turn to staffing cuts.

“We had to identify places which were very difficult with very talented employees that came in, have done an awesome job, have been trained well and are functioning amazing in their positions, and are also incredible people,” Bennett said.

The department is proposing elimination of the city’s full-time parking enforcement officer as well as one of its two public discloure specialists. And it is also proposing to cut the job of longtime police department employee Tabatha Shoemake, a former animal control officer who since 2021 has been the city’s community engagement coordinator. In her role, Shoemake has been responsible for numerous programs, ranging from the community police academy to the neighborhood watch programs to National Night Out to the department’s volunteer and police explorer programs.

Councilmember Chen asked why, given the importance of Shoemake’s work, such a cut was being proposed.

Bennett replied that in discussions with command staff about the cuts, the focus was on job redundancy and state-required mandates. “So while I may believe, and I think the assistant chiefs believe, and a lot of our department believes community engagement should definitely be a mandate, it’s not mandated by law. So those were things that we were looking at, and it was an almost impossible decision. Truly still is.”

In other business, the council approved by a 6-0 vote, with Councilmember Chen abstaining, a 3% cost of living increase for non-represented city employees in 2025. Wages for employees represented by labor unions are negotiated through separate contracts, but the mayor annually proposes a recommendation for non-represented staff — this year, the recommendation was 3%.

Neill Hoyson explained that in considering the recommendation, the city looks at the salary increases for comparator cities as well as the consumer price index for urban wage earners (CPI U) in the Seattle area. The comparator cities’ average was 3.7% while the CPI U was 3.8%. Neill Hoyson noted that the mayor’s proposal for 3% will be offset by the proposed 12 furlough days that non-represented staff will be taking, which would reduce their wages by 4.6%. “So the 3% adjustment results in those employees having a 1.6% reduction in their wages next year,” she said.

The council also:

– Approved as part of its consent agenda an extension of the Edmonds Employee Association, Local 3517 (AFSCME Council 2) 2022-2024 collective bargaining agreement from Jan. 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.

– Heard a report on the three draft elements of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update: Culture, history and urban design; capital facilities and utilities. The draft Comprehensive Plan is now available for public review, and a draft environmental impact statement (EIS) about updating the Comprehensive Plan has also been published. A virtual public hearing on the EIS is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 and can be viewed at this link. You can review both documents here.

— By Teresa Wippel