Department of Health introduces free mobile app designed to support cancer survivors

A free mobile app for cancer survivors in Washington is now available.

The Washington State Department of Health, in partnership with 2Morrow Health, Inc., created Vital: A Companion App for People Living with Cancer. The app designed to help cancer survivors learn and practice skills to support them on their cancer journey and in their recovery.

The Vital app features self-led, interactive lessons on cancer-related topics, which were selected and developed based on feedback from cancer survivors and caregivers. Some of the lessons include:

– “Coping with Side Effects”

– “Asking for Emotional Support”

– “Staying Healthy”

– “Communicating with Your Care Team”

– “Dealing with Fatigue”

The American Cancer Society estimates that as of 2022, approximately 383,440 cancer survivors live in Washington state, and another 44,000 new cases of cancer are expected to be diagnosed in 2024.

“While cancer doesn’t discriminate in who it can impact, we recognize that everyone’s individual cancer journey is unique and presents its own set of challenges,” said Michele Roberts, the state health department’s assistant secretary for prevention and community health. “Our hope is that the Vital app can meet everyone where they are on their cancer journey and provide support that’s both personalized in its approach and universal in its compassion.”

The Vital app is now available for download on iPhone and Android devices. Those without smartphones or tablets can sign up and access resources through 2Morrow Health’s website. Vital app users will also get free access to other programs developed by 2Morrow Health that cover topics like managing stress, chronic pain, and grief.