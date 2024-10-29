Dia de Los Muertos celebration Friday, Nov. 1 at Edmonds Waterfront Center

The community is invited to a free Dia de Los Muertos celebration from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, sponsored by the Latino Educational Training Institute and the Edmonds Waterfront Center. The event will be in the banquet room of the Waterfront Center, located at 220 Railroad Ave.

Immerse yourself in the rich Mexican cultural traditions of honoring and remembering departed loved ones. Experience the colorful altars, lively music, traditional dances and delicious food that make this celebration so special. This family-friendly event is open to all ages.

You can RSVP to Edmonds Waterfront Center event here.

In addition, the Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE) will host its annual Day of the Dead Celebration beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. The short ceremony will feature a candlelit memorial and moment of silence at local florist FIELD/Morgan & Moss, 524 Main St. Learn more here.