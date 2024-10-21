Dia de Los Muertos celebrations planned in Edmonds Nov. 1

The Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE) will host its annual Day of the Dead Celebration beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. The event will feature a candlelit memorial and moment of silence at local florist FIELD/Morgan & Moss, 524 Main S.. Following the short ceremony, guests will gather at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, where the Latino Education Training Institute (LETI) will be hosting its own 2024 Dia de los Muertos event. The community is encouraged to RSVP to LETI’s event due to limited space.

MAE’s celebration will culminate at Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina, 423 Main St. Part of MAE’s Day of the Dead Celebration centers on a community altar designed to honor and remember deceased friends and family members. Anyone community member who wants to share a memento or photo on the altar can bring it to FIELD/Morgan & Moss between noon and 6 p.m. Nov. 1. Event organizers will assemble the altar for the candlelit memorial; it will remain up until the afternoon of Nov. 2.

MAE hosted its first Day of the Dead Celebration in 2021. It is notably celebrated by Mexican and Mexican American communities, but similar observances take place throughout the Latino diaspora. It is a time of year for families to remember their loved ones who have died. Celebrations often last for days in late October and early November and include food, story-sharing, and altars to honor the departed.

MAE’s Day of the Dead Celebration is free and open to the public.