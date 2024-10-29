Downtown Edmonds Holiday Market returns for its 10th season Nov. 2

The Edmonds Holiday Market is celebrating 10 years, kicking off the season on Saturday, Nov. 2 on 5th Avenue North and Bell Street in downtown Edmonds.
The Holiday Market will run for seven Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 23, and Dec. 7, 14 and 21. The market will skip Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 30).
Market vendors offer a range of holiday gifts and specialty items including produce, food, wines, flowers and seasonal treats.
For more information about the market and details on the vendors, visit www.facebook.com/cityofedmondsmarkets.
