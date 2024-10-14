Edmonds Arts Commission seeks applicants

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission has an opening in 2025 for Edmonds residents with a professional background in the visual arts and a passion and interest in working with the cultural arts community. The deadline to submit applications is at 5 p.m. Nov. 8, 2024.

The Arts Commission is made up of seven members who serve staggered four-year terms. By ordinance, four of these positions must be filled by people professionally engaged in the arts. The current opening is for those with a professional background and experience in the visual arts. The position is for a full four-year term.

Established in 1975, the commission is charged by city ordinance with “promoting the arts as an integral part of the community.” The commission’s core programs include public art and rotating visual art exhibits, Summer Concerts in the Parks, Poets Perspective, the annual Write on the Sound writers’ conference, Cultural Tourism promotion award program, and community cultural planning. Commissioners also serve from time to time on other committees such as the Creative District Advisory Committee and planning for design elements in transportation projects. The commission meets the first Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

An individual desiring this appointment must be an Edmonds resident with an Edmonds address, be available to attend monthly meetings, and invest the time required for “hands-on” involvement in programs and events.

The City of Edmonds embraces diversity and the commission is committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills.

The application and position description are available online www.edmondsartscommission.org. Applicants should submit their application form, a resume and a letter of interest by email to: eac@edmondswa.gov. Applications may also be mailed to: Edmonds Arts Commission, 700 Main Street, Edmonds WA 98020.

For more information email eac@edmondswa.gov .