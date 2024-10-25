Edmonds Chamber issues call for donated art submissions to be featured on calendar

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce will be producing a 12-month calendar for 2025, with all proceeds benefiting the Edmonds Chamber Foundation’s WISH Fund, a grant program for any Edmonds-based business that falls on hard times. These calendars will be available for purchase at the Edmonds Log Cabin Visitor’s Center, and the chamber is reaching out to all artists (both amateur and professional) in the Edmonds area to participate in this special project.

For artists chosen, the chamber would include a QR code to your website with artist name on the calendar page displaying your art.

Submission details

Open to all artists

Submission Period: Oct. 23 – Nov. 13, 2024

Theme: “Edmonds.” Any art that is about, reflects or is of Edmonds, WA.

Submit your high-resolution art here, for consideration: pollunit.com/polls/clz7qce40moy92cqrv3eba

Feel free to include any information about yourself as an artist or about the artwork in the description section.

For any questions or additional information, contact alicia@edmondschamber.com.