Edmonds City Council to hold public hearing Oct. 8 on Initiative 2117

As part of its Tuesday, Oct. 8 business meeting, the Edmonds City Council is conducting a public hearing to hear from residents regarding Initiative 2117. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N.

Initiative 2117 will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot. According to the ballot title published in the Washington State Elections and Snohomish County Voters’ Pamphlet, this measure would prohibit state agencies from imposing any type of carbon tax credit rating and repeal legislation establishing a cap and invest program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

According to a press release, the public hearing is designed to provide an equal opportunity for the public to express their views. The release also notes that the council “may consider expressing support or opposition to a ballot proposition by a motion or resolution.” You can learn more at the Oct. 8 council agenda meeting web page here.

Public hearing testimony may be made in person at the meeting or virtually via Zoom. You may provide a written public comment using the web form at www.edmondswa.gov/publiccomment.