Edmonds City Council to hold revenue opportunities workshop Nov. 2

The Edmonds City Council has scheduled a workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2 to talk about possible revenue opportunities as part of the city’s 2025-26 budget discussion. The meeting will be in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., downtown Edmonds.

You can also attend remotely via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

You can see the complete meeting agenda here.