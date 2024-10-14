Edmonds Civic Roundtable next Conversation with Council features Susan Paine Oct. 17

The next Conversation with the Council sponsored by the Edmonds Civic Roundtable will feature Edmonds City Councilmember Susan Paine, from 7:45-9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Pancake Haus, 530 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.

This is an opportunity for community to get to know councilmembers in an informal setting. ECR invites community to join for breakfast or a cup of coffee, informal conversation and dialogue.

There is no charge for the event, but RSVPs are requested to simanton@comcast.net as space is limited.