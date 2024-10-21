Edmonds Food Bank hosting open house and drive-thru food and toy drive Oct. 26

The Edmonds Food Bank will be hosting a fall open house and drive-thru food and toy drive from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

All ages are welcome to tour the food bank, help with some much needed food bagging and learn more about capital campaign plans to build a new Edmonds Food Bank.

The food bank will be collecting food (most needed items at the bottom of this web page linked here) and toys for the upcoming Toy Shop event. New toys and books for children ages 1-9 are welcome.