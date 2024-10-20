Edmonds Historical Museum seeking more information about Shirley Stott Foley

My Edmonds News history writer Byron Wilkes is assisting Edmonds Historical Museum volunteers with cataloging items in storage, and is seeking more information about Shirley Stott Foley.

“She was born in 1913 and graduated from Broadway High School in Seattle in 1930,” Wilkes said. “She went through three years of nurses training in Pasco, Washington and became an RN in 1933. She had further training in regards to surgery and received additional credentials six months later.

“She enlisted in the Army Air Force in mid-1943 and served as an evacuation nurse in the Pacific combat area for a year and a half, logging over 800 flight hours. Four hundred of those hours were in combat zones and in actual evacuation processes,” he said.