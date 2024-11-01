Edmonds Historical Society looking for information about Linda Winters

The Edmonds Historical Museum is still seeking more information about the history of Shirley Stott, the World War II evacuation nurse whose military service records, flight logs and photo albums made their way into the museum’s archives.

An earlier story asked if anyone knew Shirley Stott or was a descendant of hers. While that story has not generated a response, the museum has determined that Linda Winters donated the materials related to Shirley’s service in 2003.