Oct. 23: Edmonds joining two other school districts to host Education Funding Crisis Town Hall

The Edmonds School District is joining educators and leaders in the Northshore and Shoreline school districts to host an The Education Funding Crisis Town Hall from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Edmonds-Woodway High School, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.
According to organizers, the town hall is designed to continue the conversation that school district leaders started with Washington State legislators last year about how the lack of funding is impacting districts, schools and students. Lawmakers from the 1st, 21st, 32nd, 44th and 45th legislative districts have been invited, and many have already committed to attending.
Attendees will learn about the sources and impacts of K-12 school underfunding, as well as have opportunities to engage in conversation with their legislators about it.
Register here to attend.
Last time I looked, about 60% of my property tax’s go to K-12 schools. Given this, it seems to me the public education industry doesn’t have a revenue problem, it’s got a spending problem. Additionally, given statistics, it hardly seems logical to keep throwing money at a system that turns out a less than excellent product.
Totally depends on your school district and how many kids they have as well as what the voters in your area voted for. The student to teacher ratio Is bad, funding in edmonds school district is horrible. We have lost good teachers that have made a difference due to no funding. This is our next generation there is never enough for public schools.
Here is a great resource https://dor.wa.gov/forms-publications/publications-subject/tax-topics/funding-education
Buildings past their usable life. no funds to keep up with basic maintenance. cost of goods and services up. taxes capped to 1% increases on 30% inflation in the last 3 years. no. it is not a spending problem. it is a revenue problem.
AGREED!
Edmonds voters passed in Feb. a $600 million levy to fund ESD buildings, technology & supplies.
Look at Marysville for a preview of what happens when voters play chicken with the cost of education.
Having quality, well funded public education is essential for a quality democracy. Our state needs to do better funding our schools to attract quality teachers and keep class sizes at a reasonable level.
Not certain of Edmonds SD budget woes, but Seattle Times has interesting article today on Seattle Public Schools. Private school enrollment NOW represents 1/4 of the cities total student population. Residents have been vocal on a loss of confidence in SPS.
Several articles show, overall WA public school district enrollment is down. Certainly the funding should reflect the student body size. That said public schools deserve sufficient funding to operate / excel for those students / families it serves (so are this districts not willing to adapt, or some basic funding not met?).
When was the last time a school district said:
1. We have too much money
2. Teachers are overpaid
3. We have too many teachers
4. Our test scores exceed the national average
5. Our school buildings are too nice
We are waiting…
A trillion dollars would not be enough…
…just sayin’
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.