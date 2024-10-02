Edmonds Kiwanis hosting ‘Raising the Tide for Kids’ fundraiser Oct. 18

The Kiwanis Club of Edmonds is hosting its annual dinner and auction fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Edmonds Yacht Club, 326 Admiral Way.

Among the highlights of the club’s recent work:

– Presented 500-plus dictionaries to third graders across the Edmonds School District.

– Distributed 200 skate/bicycle helmets to children in need at local elementary schools.

– Awarded $12,000 in scholarships to graduating students at Edmonds-Woodway High School, Meadowdale High School and Scriber Lake High School.

– Provided financial support to nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the lives of children.