Edmonds Lions Club sponsoring food drive Oct. 19

The Edmonds Lions Club will hold a food drive to benefit the Edmonds Food Bank from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 outside Walnut Street Coffee, 410 Walnut St. in downtown Edmonds. Donations of non-perishable food items and monetary donations are welcome. Last year’s drive raised $600 and collected more than 250 pounds of food.

The Edmonds Lions have served the community for more than 75 years. To learn more about their service, visit edmondslions.org.