Edmonds loses a bigger-than-life community force: Mike Meeks, 1946-2024

With the passing of Mike Meeks, the Edmonds community mourns the loss of one of its pillars, who by some reports “knew more people and had more friends” than anyone else in town.

His passing was sudden and shocking.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, Mike and Katherine — his wife of 49 years — were returning to Seattle from a Mediterranean vacation with friends. The trip included stops in Greece and Turkey, and in classic Mike Meeks style was filled with interactions with people he met, turning casual acquaintances into fast friends with his signature smile, laugh, and personal warmth.

As he and Katherine exited the airplane after the 12-and-a-half-hour flight from Istanbul, Mike suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness in the jetway.

“It was so sudden,” Katherine Meeks said. “One minute he was there, and the next he wasn’t.”

Mike Meeks was rushed to Valley General Hospital. Despite no signs of brain activity, he was put on life support in the ICU. He never regained consciousness, and the next day the family made the painful decision to disconnect the machinery. A fighter to the end, he continued breathing on his own, finally succumbing on Saturday.

To say Meeks was a pillar of the community only begins to do justice to his larger-than-life presence over the more than four decades when he lived, worked and touched innumerable lives in Edmonds.

“He and Katherine were among the first people we met when we moved to Edmonds,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen, a long-time friend. “That laugh – you knew he was in the area long before you could see him, and it signaled it was going to be a great evening.”

Meeks grew up shuffling between Boise and Spokane, where he showed an early talent for math and began what would become a life-long passion for sports and physical activity.

“He was active in intramural baseball and basketball, and played center on his eighth-grade basketball team,” Katherine recalled. “Imagine that – a short guy like Mike playing center. But like everything else he did, he could sure jump high!”

His love of sports and staying active followed him throughout his life. In addition to helping him stay fit, team sports and physical activity also fed his all-consuming passion for people.

“Mike was a charter member of the Harbor Square Athletic Club when we opened 40 years ago,” recalled Club Membership Manager Greg Boland. “He brought a positive energy to the place right from the start, and was a natural magnet for racquetball players, forming morning groups for more than 25 years. He was known around here for his positive attitude, energy and behind-the-scenes good deeds like organizing fundraisers. One that comes to mind was helping fund the purchase of an electronic walking aid for our long-time employee Micah Walker [who suffers from cerebral palsy]. His contributions to the club were extensive and largely unrecognized.

“Then the pickleball craze hit, and Mike jumped in with both feet,” Boland continued. “He organized groups, scheduled games and never lost a chance to promote pickleball and convince new folks to try the sport – sometimes with a bit of arm-twisting.”

“He put together a Facebook group for us pickleballers,” added Shelly Coe, an avid player and one who was personally touched by Meeks’ bubbly enthusiasm. “He was always sending out videos, hints on how to improve our game and alerting us to pickleball-related events around the area. The courts won’t be the same without his laugh and camaraderie.”

After finishing high school in Spokane, Meeks attended Gonzaga where he graduated in 1969 with a bachelor of arts in accounting. A job offer from Arthur Anderson brought him to this side of the mountains, but shortly after that job offer was drafted into the Army, where his accounting talents got him assigned to a clerk’s job at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

After the Army, he held a variety of accounting jobs in the Seattle area. In 1974, while living in an apartment in the Eastlake neighborhood, he struck up a friendship with his neighbor – Katherine. The two hit it off, love bloomed and they were married in 1975.

“We enjoyed exploring the Puget Sound area together and were particularly fond of making the trek north to Edmonds for lunch at our favorite place, Brusseau’s,” Katherine recalled with a smile. “We really loved the town and together made a conscious decision to locate here. We made the move in 1982, and in 1986 built our house on Euclid Avenue — it’s been our home ever since.”

“One of the first things Mike did in Edmonds was join Rotary,” Katherine added. “I suppose the official reason was to help promote his new business, but Mike was such a people guy I’m sure the chance to make social connections was a big – maybe bigger – part of it. People were like oxygen for him.

“One of Mike’s big joys was bringing people together,” she continued. “He loved connecting folks, arranging parties, attending fundraisers, and then shame his tablemates into bidding generously. He was fearless about asking folks to donate.”

In 1982 Mike joined forces with fellow accountant Chris McDevitt to start their own practice in Edmonds.

McDevitt and Meeks continued building their accounting firm, branding themselves as your “Edmonds Kind of CPA’s.” In 1991 they decided to split their partnership and branch out on their own, which left Meeks the sole occupant of their office space. Shortly after, he merged with another local firm run by Nancy Ekrem and Doug Dewar.

“Our lease was expiring,” explained Ekrem, “and with McDevitt’s departure Mike needed roommates for his office space. So we merged, branding the new enterprise Dewar, Meeks and Ekrem, and that began a long and productive working relationship for us – we ended up working together until Mike retired in 2018. That’s a lot of years.

“Mike was a bigger-than-life connector,” Ekrem continued, “whatever problem anyone had — be it a legal counsel or a plumber — Mike would be out there finding a connection to make it right, This sometimes came out in unexpected ways, like the time I came to work and discovered napkins, paper plates and other stuff strewn about the office. Turns out Rotary needed a place to store the materials for their corn-on-the-cob booth at the Monroe Fair, and Mike, who was chairing that committee, offered our office as a staging area – but in his enthusiasm spaced out telling the rest of us. That’s so Mike – we just never knew what was going to show up.

“Mike was one of a kind,” she added. “To me, he was like a stand-up comic accountant. It may sound like an oxymoron, but those two words make sense for Mike. He always had people coming into his office – right next to mine – laughing with them, regaling them with stories about his latest vacation, and generally checking in, asking what’s been happening in their lives, new children, grandchildren, etc. etc. It’s just who he is.”

Former Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling recalls Meeks as an unsung hero in shaping Edmonds’ downtown and bringing it out of the “Deadmonds” era into the vibrant place residents enjoy today.

“Mike arrived on the scene when we were building the core effort to revitalize our downtown,” Earling recalled. “Even though our grant requests to the state’s Main Street Program were not successful, Mike was instrumental in getting the state’s director to let us use some of the expertise he’d assembled, and to move us toward keeping the special character of our downtown and not going the way of Ballard with taller buildings, etc.

“He wasn’t high-profile about it, and much of what he did was behind the scenes,” Earling added. “But he played a key role in creating the downtown we see today, and without his efforts I believe things could have easily turned out differently.”

Earling also spoke of Meeks’ generosity, and his enthusiastic support of many community fundraisers where he’d buy several tables, fill them with like-minded friends and community boosters, and cheerlead them into raising paddles and bidding up auction items. His generosity went beyond money – he also freely gave of his time, serving on various boards and service clubs.

“He was at the core of the community,” Earling added. “One of the major people – and his enthusiasm was totally infectious, never failing to get others involved.”

Another great love of Meeks’ – that he only discovered in his later years – was travel.

“When we were first married, he didn’t want to leave his work, but as he got closer to retirement, he caught the travel bug really bad,” Katherine observed with a smile.

She stressed how her husband’s deeply ingrained love of people followed him when he traveled and enriched the experience for everyone.

“I think most people travel primarily to see new things and broaden their perspectives,” she said. “But for Mike, the big joy was meeting, talking with, and getting to know people from all walks of life, backgrounds, interests – the entire spectrum of human diversity. And this was great for us – his traveling companions – as it introduced a whole new perspective to what we were experiencing on our travels.”

It’s hard to sum up a life lived by Mike Meeks. Katherine perhaps said it best when she observed that he was a builder, a force who brought people and things together with kindness, humor and devotion.

She described Meeks as a patriot, but not the flag-waving kind. Rather, his patriotism grew from his deep belief that the nation’s fabric is woven at the community level, and that he lived that every day.

“He didn’t have to wave the flag or need to see his name in lights,” she added. “He showed it in deeds, in his love of people, and in laying the brick and mortar – mostly behind the scenes – that built the community.”

Mike Meeks is survived by his wife Katherine, his son David and daughter Elizabeth, brother Charles and grandson Jack. The family is expecting a new arrival in November, when Elizabeth is due to give birth to what would have been Meeks’ second grandchild. The family is planning for a memorial after the first of the year.

— By Larry Vogel