Edmonds Marsh restoration project volunteers plant more than 80 trees

Volunteers for the Edmonds Marsh Volunteer Restoration Project on Saturday planted over 80 trees near Shelleberger Creek, which runs along Highway 104 and eventually into the marsh.

The tree planting event is the final phase this year in a multi-year project to restore the creek and eliminate invasive plants. Restoration activities – led by Joe Scordino – will continue again in 2025.

Native trees were donated by the City of Edmonds, the Washington Department of Transportation (WDOT) Landscape Department, and individual Edmonds residents.

Working together, volunteers made friends, learned from each other, had fun and — most important — supported the environment and the health of the Edmonds marsh.

— Story and photos by Chris Walton

Chris Walton is a long-time volunteer at the Edmonds Marsh.