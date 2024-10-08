Edmonds Marsh Volunteer Restoration Project hosting tree planting event Oct. 12

The Edmonds Marsh Volunteer Restoration Project is holding a volunteer tree planting event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12 to finish off this season’s restoration work at the Edmonds Marsh.

Community members who haven’t volunteered for this project previously should contact Joe Scordino, volunteer project leader at joe.scordino@yahoo.com for project details and to register as a Washington State Department of Transportation volunteer.

The restoration site is on the west side of Highway 104 across from the ferry holding lanes. Park on Pine Street near the hatchery and walk north on sidewalk to the work area. Bring a shovel if you have one.