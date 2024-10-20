Edmonds Moms Meetup sponsoring Halloween costume party Oct. 26

Edmonds Moms Meetup will host its second annual Halloween Costume Party and Contest on Saturday, Oct. 26 in collaboration with local businesses. This family mixer, where members are welcome to bring their families, will feature prizes donated by small businesses, many of which are owned by members of the group.
Sponsors include Kelnero & Vinbero, Thrive Kids Dentistry, Vie & Vin, Tidy Rebel Organizing,The Social Chain Co., and Body Motion Physical Therapy, the Cottage Bakery, Charcoal, Little Bipsy, The Hook, Ombu Salon and Yoga Sanctuary. Pacific Northwest Premium Rentals is also sponsoring a professional photo booth.
The Halloween event is private and only for group members. For families interested in joining, Edmonds Moms Meetup is active on Facebook where they share details about upcoming events and gatherings. Any moms in the area with a Facebook profile and a pandemic baby or younger are welcome to join, and they will have full access to the group and the events
The group — founded by Edmonds resident Mindy Brown to address the challenges of parenting during a pandemic — now has 1,100-plus moms. Members organize weekly stroller walks, park playdates, game nights, Moms Night Out happy hours, brunches and family mixers. There are also subgroups devoted to a range of topics.
For a sneak peek at events like last year’s Halloween Costume Party + Contest, and prizes sponsored for this year, you may visit @dwellwellpnw on Instagram.
