Edmonds Petanque Club presents $13k check to Edmonds Food Bank

Members of the Edmonds Petanque Club on Wednesday met with members of the Edmonds Food Bank board to present the club’s 2024 donation of $13,000. These funds were collected earlier in the fall during the annual Edmonds Petanque Club Food Bank Tournament and represent the largest gift yet by the petanque club to the food bank. In total, since 2011, the club has donated $88,633 to support the food bank in its work.

The club offered thanks to all of those who contributed to this impressive tally, including Edmonds businesses and shops, as well as generous individuals who supported the project.The Edmonds Food Bank serves more than 32,000 households in the greater Edmonds area as volunteers and staff work to address the food insecurity experienced by two out of every five students in the Edmonds School District.

For more information about the Edmonds Food Bank, visit www.edmondsfoodbank.org.