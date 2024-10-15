Edmonds Planning Board Oct. 17 to review housing, housing, climate elements of draft Comprehensive Plan

The Edmonds Planning Board will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 to discuss the land use, housing and climate elements of the City of Edmonds draft 2024 Comprehensive Plan.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can also watch the meeting via Zoom at this link. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or attend via telephone: US: +1 253 215 8782

You can see the complete agenda here.